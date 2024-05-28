Teen pleads guilty to charge of wounding a man in Andros

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old man was imprisoned yesterday after admitting to wounding someone in Andros earlier this week.

Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr charged the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, with wounding.

The defendant’s mother was present during his arraignment.

The defendant reportedly wounded Dyson Neymour on the road in Bowen Sound Central Andros at 10.15pm on May 20.

After pleading guilty to the charge, the defendant was informed he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ adolescent unit.

He must return to court for a report on September 11.