CARIFTA Triathlon team announced

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Following the completion of its Aquathon and Triathlon National Championships over the weekend, the Bahamas Triathlon Association has announced its team to represent the Bahamas at the 2024 Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships.

The national championships, held at Jaws Beach on Sunday, served as the final trials for the team that was selected to travel to the dual CARIFTA Championships in Barbados August 17-18.

Association president Dorian Roach said based on the trials, they are confident in the team selected, although there may be some adjustments based on the team that will be selected this weekend for the Goodwill Games, which is set for St Lucia August 16-18.

“I think it’s definitely a strong team, especially in our 11-12 and 13-15. We are very deep in those age groups,” Roach said. “We had to make a lot of decisions in that age group because there were more athletes who qualified than we could take. It’s usual for us.

“So overall, we are very happy with the team. We haven’t selected the coaches as well. We will do that later this week. But the team itself is looking very strong.”

With the Goodwill Games being staged the same weekend, Roach said there’s a strong possibility that there will be some swimmers who opt out of travelling with them so that they can focus primarily on competing in their specialty events in swimming.

“But I think we are still looking pretty good,” he said. “We won’t know if some of the swimmers who make the Goodwill Games team will decide to go there rather than travel with us.

“If that happens, we have some reserves in their age groups who we can bump up to replace them. But we hope that the team selected will remain intact because it’s a very good team.” With the trials as the last qualifier over the weekend, Roach said they saw a few new competitors who got interested in the sport and were able to make the team.

But unfortunately, he noted that the majority of the older competitors have either gone on to college or have dropped out of the triathlon competition and so they didn’t have any competitors in the under 21 category.

“We just have to work on developing the younger competitors so that they stay in the sport longer,” he stared. “But we feel very good about the competitors we have to work with.”

Over the weekend, competitors participated in the two segments of the trials. There was the aquathlon, which consisted of swimming and running and the triathlon, which is swimming, running and cycling.

Named to the team are the following:

Boys 11-12 Aquathlon - Fraser Menzies, Lyall Menzies, Kyle Murray, Blair Thompson and Torion Turner.

Girls 11-12 Aquathlon - Sophie Bruekner, Blue Gray and Taylen Nicolls

Boys 13-15 Aquathlon - Damari Butler, Will Farrington, Lauchlan Menzies, Alex Murray and Mateo Theberge

Girls 13-15 Aquathlon - Emma Barigelli, Issa Bournas, Taylor Knowles, Grace Shouldice and Mia Van Der Riet.

Boys 16-19 Aquathlon - Ayden Bain, Ragh Cordova, Launy Duncombe, Enea Gervasini and Malcolm Menzies.

Girls 16-19 Aquathlon - Sienna Culmer-Mackey, Grace Farrington, Alanna Murray and Erin Pritchard,

Boys 11-12 Triathlon - Mathis Bournas, AJ Knowles, Fraser Menzies, Lyall Menzies and Torion Turner.

Girls 11-12 Triathlon - Blue Gray, Taylen Nicolls and Avery Roberts.

Boys 13-15 Triathlon - Lauchlan Menzies, Sibby Potter, Jayden Smith, Callum Pritchard and Tristan Johnson,

Girls 13-15 Triathlon - Emma Barigelli, Nai’a Belton, Issa Bournas, Taylor Knowles and Mia Van Der Riet,

Boys 16-19 Triathlon - Ayden Bain, Launy Duncombe, Enea Gervasini, Malcolm Menzies and Barron Musgrove Jr,

Girls 16-19 Triathlon - Sienna Culmer-Mackey, Erin Pritchard and Kami Roach.

The team was selected based on their performances from over the weekend.

Here’s how they finished:

Boys 11-12 Aquathon - 1. Blair Thompson 10 (11:17) 10 (10:14) 10 Aquathlon. 2. Torion Turner 8 (11:29) 8 (10:48) 8. 3. Fraser Menzies 6 (11:39) 5 (11:16). 4. Lyall Menzies 5 (12:13) 4 (11:22). 5. Kyle Murray 4 (12:28) 6 (10:58). 6. Stafford Sweeting 3 (12:44) 1 (13:19). 7. AJ Knowles 2 (12:53). 8. Mathis Bournas 1 (13:33).

Boys 13-14 Aquathon

Will Farrington 10 (18.45). 2. Damari Butler 8 (19.24) 5 (19:50). 3. Lauchlan Menzies 6 (20:16) 6 (19:15). 4. Alex Murray 4 (20:51) 8 (18:25). 5. Mateo Theberge 5 (20:44). 6. Sibby Potter 3 (21:10). 7. Jayden Smith 2 (21:20) 3 (21:39). 8. Tristan Johnson 1 (28:18) (31:09). 9. Caylen Brown 10 (18:19). 10. Shanterro Knowles 4 (20:49). 11. Ta-Naj Pratt 2 (22:10). 12. Isaiah Colon Munoz 1 (22:55).

Boys 16-19 Aquathon - 1. Malcom Menzies 10 (34:26) 10 (34:51). 2. Launy Duncombe 8 (36:23). 3. Ayden Bain 6 (40:45). 4. Ragh Cordova 5 (41:35). 5. Orion Moss 4 (45:28) 5 (46:10). 6. Enea Gervasini 3 (45:31) 6 (44:42). 7. Brian Burrows 2 (51:15) 4 (46:15). 8. Dnacko Parkter 1 (58.49). 9. Daniel Ferguson 8 (40:30). 10 BJ Musgrove 3 (48:02).

Girls 11-12 Aquathon - 1. Taylen Nicolls 10 (11:57) 10 (11:15). 2. Blue Gray 8 (13:08) 6 (12:45). 3. Sophie Bruekner 6 (13:53) 8 (12:28). 4. Dwynaye Moncur 5 (12:49). 5. Abigail Page 4 (14:37). 6. Kennedy Adderley 3 (15:30). 7. Khalie Kemp 2 (17:23). 8. Kaylee Polius 1 (18:49).

Girls 13-15 Aquathon - 1. Issa Bournas 10 (20:58) 10. 2. Mia Van Der Riet 8 (21:08) 10 (21:03) 10. 3. Emma Barigelli 6 (23:16) 6. 4. Taylor Knowles 5 (23:35) 6 (23:40) 6. 5. Grace Shouldice 4 (23:43) 4. 6. Gillian Albury 3 (27:47) 3. 7. Jayda Mackey 8 (22:20) 8. 8. La’Mya Bodie 5 (23:43) 5. 9. Ella Bruekner 4 (24:26) 4. 10. Meghan Smith 3 (26:14) 3.

Girls 16-19 - 1. Grace Farrington 10 (40:45) 10. 2. Erin Pritchard 8 (42:15) 8. 3. Alanna Murray 6 (43:12) 10 (43:16) 10. 4. Anjaleah Knowles 8 (48:53) 8. 5. Sienna Culmer-Mackey 5(55:34) 6 (51:58) 6.

Boys 11-12 Triathlon - 1. Lyall Menzies 10 (21:22) 8 (21:40) 8 (22:27) 10. 2. Fraser Menzies 10 (21:38) 10 (22:23) 10. 3. Torion Turner 8 (21:27) 5 (23:47) 6 (22:53) 8. 4. Stafford Sweeting 6 (22:09) 6 (21:41) 6. 5. Mathis Bournas 5 (23:18) 4 (23:44). 5. 6. AJ Knowles 4 (23:44) 4 (26:02) 5 (23:17) 5. 7. Harrison Van Onselen 3 (28:24) 3.

Boys 16-19 Triathlon - 1. Launy Duncombe 10 (1:01:36) 8 (1:03:01) 10. 2. Malcom Menzies 8 (1:01:40) 10 (1:03:30) 10 (1:00:57) 10. 3. Ayden Bain 8 (1:07:40) 6 (1:10:37) 8. 4. Barron Musgrove 6 (1:19:01) 6 (1:14:17) 5 (1:13:57) 6.5. Enea Gervasini 5 (1:19:07) 5 (1:17:22) 4 (1:18:03) 5. 6. Brian Burrows 4 (1:29:44) 4. 7. Dnacko Parker 3 (1:29:19 3.

Girls 11-12 Triathlon - 1. Taylen Nicolls 10 (24:48) 10 (23:16) 8 (29:54) 10. 2. Blue Gray 8 (30:23) 8 (26:03) 10 (27:09) 10. 3. Avery Roberts 6 (34:42) 6.

Girls 13-15 Triathlon - 1. Issa Bournas 10 (41:53) 10 (39:42) 10. 2. Nai’a Belton 8 (42:33) 8 (44:21) 6 (44:12) 8. 3. Mia Van Der Riet 5 (44:11) 10 (42:09) 8 (40:20) 10. 4. Emma Barigelli 6 (43:22) 3 (57:58) 5 (45:10) 6. 5. Taylor Knowles 4 (51:04) 6 (45:05) 4 (48:32) 6. 6. Gillian Albury 5 (48:49) 3 (48:40) 5. 7. Ella Bruekner 4 (49:23) 2 (53:26) 4.

Girls 26-19 Triathlon - 1. Kami Roach 10 (1:23:14) 10. 2. Erin Pritchard 10 (1:16:29) 10. 3. Sienna Culmer-Mackey 10 (1:29:54) 8 (1:29:29) 10,