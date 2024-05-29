Fernander: Missing boy seen on CCTV as police still search

By KEILE CAMPBELL

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said CCTV footage has revealed the whereabouts of Devin Isaacs, although the 16-year-old remains missing despite his family’s appeals for him to return home.

“We have received a number of video footage, CCTV that is assisting us with the investigation, so we have a number of lines of inquiry which are ongoing, one right after the other,” he said yesterday.

The teenager’s family held a prayer vigil last week. His mother told reporters she believed her son left home voluntarily, but was being held hostage.

She criticised the police for sending a Marco Alert five days after he was reported missing. Police countered that the alert is used for younger children.

Commissioner Fernander, while appealing to anyone who may have information on the boy’s whereabouts to contact police, said several meetings have been held between the family and the police to share updates about the investigation.

“Based on the footage that we reviewed, he is well, and the individual who he was communicating with, we have seen him as well, so there are a number of inquiries we are following,” Commissioner Fernander said.

The teen’s mother, Tashana Thompson, 36, described her son as a “sweet child”. After losing a newborn in 2020 and burying her mother last year, her son’s disappearance has left her tired and stressed, causing what she called “a different kind of pain”.