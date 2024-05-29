Former MP Wells admitted to hospital again

FORMER Cabinet minister Renward Wells was admitted to hospital yesterday.

His publicist, Kevin Harris, said he presented himself to the Princess Margaret Hospital emergency room for attention. He had been with his family yesterday afternoon when he began feeling unwell.

“Mr Wells is fully alert, in good spirits and feeling better today,” Mr Harris said, adding that doctors required him to remain in the hospital for further observation.

Mr Wells was hospitalised in April after experiencing severe exhaustion. He was later airlifted to Florida for further tests before he was released.