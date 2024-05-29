Minnis made ‘cardinal’ errors as PM, says former FNM election coordinator

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

DR NIGEL Lewis, who former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis appointed coordinator of the FNM’s 2021 general election campaign, is supporting Michael Pintard in the upcoming leadership race, claiming Dr Minnis made “cardinal” errors during his time as prime minister.

“As far as my personal choice is concerned, I used to be a very strong advocate for Dr Minnis, but not today,” he said yesterday. “I believe that we need a Michael Pintard, a young man who was an extraordinary talent.”

Although Dr Minnis said he is running for FNM leader because he believes he has unfinished business, many of the people he worked with as the head of Cabinet and the FNM do not support his vision and have backed Mr Pintard ahead of the June 1 race.

“I think that what they are saying is basically the same thing that I would have said to you,” Dr Lewis said yesterday. “Dr Minnis had an opportunity, but he did not take full advantage of it. Let’s put it like this: every one of those persons, Cabinet ministers and MPs who were in his administration, if he was a very strong leader, if he was truly that competent authority, you would have seen all of them lined up behind him.”

“They must have great doubt as to his competence, and they must have a tremendous amount of comfort in Michael Pintard because they would have gone from their prime minister to their fellow Cabinet member, and they lined up behind him to make him, if they could, the next prime minister. I think that the Bahamian people, FNM in general in particular, and the Bahamian populace, they all would know that that is the message that has been sent.

Dr Lewis said he believes Dr Minnis did a good job initially, but made mistakes during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as becoming the competent authority.

He said that caused him to be blamed for missteps with which he may not have been personally involved.

“We have a situation where persons were arrested for going to the water pump to take water back to their house because they didn’t have running water in their homes,” he noted. “We had situations where people were arrested for stealing coconut.”

“It would’ve been a wonderful situation for Dr Minnis if he had, during those two particular incidents, stepped forward and said, listen, you cannot really arrest somebody for going to collect water, the basic necessity. You should not arrest somebody for selling coconut.”

He also said Dr Minnis’ approach to announcing lockdowns was flawed because he did not give people enough time to buy necessary items.

“Because of those missteps, I’m of the opinion that he has become more than likely the most disliked prime minister that we would have had and it’s still very present in most people’s minds, memories,” he said.

Dr Minnis did not respond to calls and WhatsApp messages seeking comment yesterday.