Bail issues still exist despite change of contracted company
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
CHALLENGES electronically monitoring people on bail continue after the Davis administration selected a new company to perform the service, with authorities now searching for an ex-police officer they believe cut off his monitoring device.
The search for former constable Shando King, 23, comes more than two weeks after police in Grand Bahama found the dead body of a man who the new monitoring company, Migrafill Security Group, was also monitoring.
King was charged with four counts of attempted murder in February, four counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and three counts of possession of ammunition.
On Monday, police issued a wanted poster for him, citing breach of bail conditions. Some officers believe he has left the country. The Tribune understands officials lost track of him over the weekend and have not recovered his monitoring device.
The government broke ties with Metro Security Limited, the previous electronic monitoring company, after Royal Bahamas Police Force leaders reportedly pushed for a change. Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander had said some people easily removed their bracelets with just a paper clip.
Carlos Reid, a consultant in the Ministry of National Security, was among those who championed the change from Metro Security Limited to the previous service provider, Migrafill Security Group.
Yesterday, he said that despite continuing issues, the services of the new security company are an upgrade over the old company.
“I believe that in anything that you do, you have to work out some kinks,” he said yesterday. “Based on the conversations that I had, there was a different device that was used to cut this tingum off and from the tampering started, they was able to alert the authorities to let them know that there was something that was going on.
“Now, the company that was before this, they couldn’t tell you when the tampering started. But this company now, from they started to mess with the strap, they was able to send an alert and say something is going on, so the police were able to respond to this situation even though they were a couple of minutes late in response.
“There was a next situation last week where this person was found dead in the back of the bush. But it was the company that was able to alert the authorities that the strap was being tampered with and there was no movement so the police was able to find this person. Had that not been that a company, then there was gon’ be no alert.”
Mr Reid said the response time to alerts must improve. Orin Bethel, president of Metro Security Limited, argued similarly last year. He said his company sent SMS messages to the police about those breaching their bail conditions, but the police were slow to respond or did not respond at all.
Mr Reid said the police are working with Migrafil to “rectify” the response issue.
The Ministry of National Security sent Metro Security Solutions a show-cause letter in February, demanding it explain and remedy problems associated with its performance within 30 days.
Some challenges in monitoring people on bail are difficult to overcome, and criticism of the security company providing the service did not begin with Metro Security Solutions. In 2014, then-State Minister for National Security Keith Bell said the government would not renew the contract of ICS Security Concepts, citing the “unacceptable” number of breaches under its watch. The government then switched to Migrafil.
Since April, some 600 people on bail have been transitioning to the new monitoring company.
Comments
ExposedU2C 13 hours, 58 minutes ago
Perhaps he enlisted in Kenyan President Ruto's militia assigned and sponsored by the US government to restore order in Haiti. If so, we don't have to worry about him coming back to our country.
TalRussell 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
Good morning comrades on this Wayne Munroe headline news grabbing day...Asking, what be's with transitioning to the newer 'out on bail' monitoring company, Migrafill Security Group.--Surely the security minister has his usual intelligent defense that supported the transitioning.--Yes?
Sickened 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
So out of all of those charges against this fella, none of them were serious enough to keep this guy in jail. There was such little evidence against this guy that a judge looked at it and actually said... 'yeah this guy doesn't pose a threat. He's probably a really nice fella'?
mandela 13 hours, 32 minutes ago
Other countries look at us and say the Bahamas is a paradise, yes for tourists, foreigners, and criminals. There is no way a person with those type of charges should be free to roam amongst others.
DWW 11 hours, 7 minutes ago
Why does it take 5 years for a case to get to court? That is the real question. if not we would not need this ankle thing. No really, why 5 years? can we not get the BS corporate white collar stuff out of the courts so they can deal with real crimes? oh, right, nevermind.
Porcupine 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
Quoting most Bahamian officials verbatim, does not exactly engender confidence in their professional abilities. If they didn't get a reasonable grasp of basic English in primary school, what is the likelihood they can grasp slightly more difficult concepts and the language capabilities needed to perform their job? Perhaps this was the intent of the reporter to highlight this conundrum. Either way, some may suggest that we need to start this country over from square one, yes?
Sickened 10 hours, 40 minutes ago
Lol I vas tinkin' da same ting.
Any monitoring system here that depends on the criminal charging his own monitoring device is doomed to fail. If these devices need charging every 3 days then the criminal needs to report to police every 3 days where they sit until their bracelet is fully charge. SIMPLE!!!
TalRussell 10 hours, 35 minutes ago
Commissioner Clayton Fernander, can obtain the answer for monitoring the Out-on Bail.--Whilst saving the Popoulaces'Purse, some serious money by just using Paper Clips for monitoring the Out-on Bail.--Yes?
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
The government's involvement frequently results in decisions influenced by personal connections rather than the best interests of the Bahamas and its citizens. Nepotism and favouritism often prevail, with individuals prioritizing the well-being of their friends, relatives, and close associates over public welfare. This issue is particularly evident in various sectors, such as awarding contracts intended to improve the Road Traffic Department (RTD). Crucial initiatives, including issuing vehicle plates and other measures to reduce fraud and implementing systems to detect and prevent unlicensed and uninsured vehicles, are often stalled by those with vested interests.
Despite the Prime Minister's declarations, progress is impeded by influential individuals within the system who benefit from maintaining the status quo. In positions to effect change, these individuals frequently interfere with their superiors' directives and operate with impunity. A similar situation is observable in the realm of monitoring systems. A simple search would reveal the most effective and widely used systems with local representation in the Bahamas. Nevertheless, these solutions are often disregarded because they do not align with the preferences of the entrenched establishment. This resistance persists despite the evident weaknesses and difficulties in rectifying current systems.
For example, the issue of monitored individuals being able to remove their bracelets would be significantly reduced if more widely used and effective systems were adopted. However, resistance to change and safeguarding personal interests continue to hinder the adoption of superior solutions, ultimately to the detriment of the Bahamian people and the efficacy of governance.
TalRussell 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
Rid jailing we colony of out islands, cays, towns and settlements inhabitants' and redirect just the first year's Billion Dollars to constructing and equipping a new General Hospital in Nassau and new clinics on each of the out islands, cays, towns and settlements.... and fleet of ambulances' and no more need Out On Bail monitoring.--Yes?
