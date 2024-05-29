Officer on the run despite monitor

Bail issues still exist despite change of contracted company

CHALLENGES electronically monitoring people on bail continue after the Davis administration selected a new company to perform the service, with authorities now searching for an ex-police officer they believe cut off his monitoring device.

The search for former constable Shando King, 23, comes more than two weeks after police in Grand Bahama found the dead body of a man who the new monitoring company, Migrafill Security Group, was also monitoring.

King was charged with four counts of attempted murder in February, four counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and three counts of possession of ammunition.

On Monday, police issued a wanted poster for him, citing breach of bail conditions. Some officers believe he has left the country. The Tribune understands officials lost track of him over the weekend and have not recovered his monitoring device.

The government broke ties with Metro Security Limited, the previous electronic monitoring company, after Royal Bahamas Police Force leaders reportedly pushed for a change. Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander had said some people easily removed their bracelets with just a paper clip.

Carlos Reid, a consultant in the Ministry of National Security, was among those who championed the change from Metro Security Limited to the previous service provider, Migrafill Security Group.

Yesterday, he said that despite continuing issues, the services of the new security company are an upgrade over the old company.

“I believe that in anything that you do, you have to work out some kinks,” he said yesterday. “Based on the conversations that I had, there was a different device that was used to cut this tingum off and from the tampering started, they was able to alert the authorities to let them know that there was something that was going on.

“Now, the company that was before this, they couldn’t tell you when the tampering started. But this company now, from they started to mess with the strap, they was able to send an alert and say something is going on, so the police were able to respond to this situation even though they were a couple of minutes late in response.

“There was a next situation last week where this person was found dead in the back of the bush. But it was the company that was able to alert the authorities that the strap was being tampered with and there was no movement so the police was able to find this person. Had that not been that a company, then there was gon’ be no alert.”

Mr Reid said the response time to alerts must improve. Orin Bethel, president of Metro Security Limited, argued similarly last year. He said his company sent SMS messages to the police about those breaching their bail conditions, but the police were slow to respond or did not respond at all.

Mr Reid said the police are working with Migrafil to “rectify” the response issue.

The Ministry of National Security sent Metro Security Solutions a show-cause letter in February, demanding it explain and remedy problems associated with its performance within 30 days.

Some challenges in monitoring people on bail are difficult to overcome, and criticism of the security company providing the service did not begin with Metro Security Solutions. In 2014, then-State Minister for National Security Keith Bell said the government would not renew the contract of ICS Security Concepts, citing the “unacceptable” number of breaches under its watch. The government then switched to Migrafil.

Since April, some 600 people on bail have been transitioning to the new monitoring company.