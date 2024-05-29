Police move to enforce licences for commercial vehicle drivers

A Bahamian commercial driver’s school teamed with the police to reinforce the importance of heavy vehicle operators obtaining the necessary licence.

Executives with Motor Vehicle Training School (MVTS), which was launched in September 2021, said The Bahamas has until now lacked a dedicated licence for commercial vehicle drivers. The police are now set to enforce this requirement with fines ranging as high as $500 for drivers who have not obtained this licence.

Brad Smith, an MVTS certified trainer, said: “This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about saving lives. By ensuring our commercial drivers are fully certified, we’re enhancing road safety, providing proper insurance coverage, and fostering fair competition in the industry.”

The company is now offering training, education and courses to commercial vehicle drivers so they can obtain the required licences. Derren Oakes, an MVTS US consultant and certified commercial drivers licence (CDL) instructor, said: “A CDL-licensed driver significantly contributes to road safety. Our comprehensive training ensures that The Bahamas benefits from the highest standards in driver certification.”

Mr Smith added: “Our educational programmes, spanning four to eight weeks, are designed to meet rigorous US CDL standards. This comprehensive approach ensures drivers are well-prepared, enhancing both safety and professionalism.”

Chief Superintendent Eugene Strachan, head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s traffic division, warned drivers: “Our goal is to ensure safety, not to penalise. However, non-compliance with the CDL requirements can result in fines from $250 to $500, and repeated offences may lead to jail time. Compliance is crucial for legal and insurance purposes.”

Ethelyn Davis, MVTS president, said: “MVTS is committed to fulfilling our mandate under the Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahamian government. We are dedicated to training, certifying and cultivating safer, smarter drivers.

“We appreciate the confidence placed in us by the Ministry of Energy and Transport under the capable leadership of Jobeth Coleby-Davis. Our approval by the Ministry of Education, and our valued relationship with the Road Traffic police, are crucial in promoting road safety.