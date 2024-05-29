Renovation contract for historic Fort Fincastle Water Tower signed

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE historic 126ft Fort Finecastle Water Tower will be renovated for $3m after being inoperable for 22 years.

The Ministry of Works & Family Island Affairs, in collaboration with Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation, are launching restoration efforts to preserve the landmark. The project is expected to be completed within eight months.

The tower stands 216ft above sea level, making it the highest point in New Providence of historical importance. It functioned as Nassau’s water supply until 1970 and became inoperable in 2002 due to safety hazards.

Works Minister Clay Sweeting said the initiative will revitalise a symbol of national pride and identity.

“As we embark on this project, we are reminded of the importance of preserving our historical sites for future generations,” he said during a press conference yesterday. “The restoration of the Fort Fincastle water tower will not only enhance its structural integrity but also bring new life into our cultural and historical narrative, drawing more tourists, both domestic and international, to the site.”

SJK Construction and Engineering is responsible for the restoration effort. The scope of the work includes repairing all interior and exterior surfaces, repairing the balcony and railing decks, and installing new bathroom facilities and an elevator.

Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC) director Dr Christopher Curry said the restoration is a beacon of hope.

“With the fulfilment of the scope of work and the intended mobilisation and construction pending, what we’re going to find is a three-in-one heritage site,” he said.

“The Queen’s Staircase already having the renovation undertaken there, we now look to the water tower to complete the three-in-one site with Fincastle already operational.”