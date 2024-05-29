Steven Gardiner in the win column

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

STEVEN Gardiner continued his unbeaten performance on his international campaign heading into the Olympic Games in Paris, France, this summer with another thrilling victory in the men’s 400 metres.

As the lone Bahamian in action at the 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike Meet at the Mestsky Stadion in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Tuesday night, Gardiner had to hold on down the stretch to seal the deal.

His time of 44.39 seconds was good enough for him to stave off the late surge by Belgium’s Alexander Doom, who placed second in 44.44, just 0.01 seconds off their national record. Jamaica’s Sean Bailey got third in his season’s best of 44.93.

In an international field of competitors, Attila Molnar of Hungary was fourth in 45.45, Manuel Sanders of Germany was fifth in 45.47, Matej Krsek of the Czech Republic was sixth in 45.67 and Liemarvin Bonevacia of the Netherlands was seventh in 46.10.

As the race started, Gardiner went out real strong, but faded on the home stretch in the final 50m as Doom stormed back.

Gardiner, however, had enough strength to hold off the late surge by Doom for his season’s best performance.

Doom’s time was a personal best, but he fell a little short at the tape.

Gardiner, the 28-year-old Abaconian, posted the sixth fastest time so far in the world with his performance.

Topping the list is Christopher Morales-Williams of Canada with a world leading time of 44.05 that he set at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida on May 11.

The Bahamian national 200/400m record holder is gearing up for the Olympics where he’s the defending champion, having won the title in Tokyo, Japan in 2021.

He also won the World Championship title in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Gardiner, who has produced a lifetime best of 43.48, was competing in his third 400m for the year, winning all three titles. He opened up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 20th with 44.45 and he came in Doha on May 10th with 44.76.

For good measure, Gardiner also won q 300m at the Hurricane Invitational at the Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, Florida on March 15th in 31.99.

And at the return of the World Relays - the sixth edition - at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on May 5, Gardiner joined Alonzo Russell, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Grand Bahamian teenager in winning their second round heat of the mixed relays in 3:12.81 to qualify for the Olympics.

The quartet fell short in the opening round the day before when they ran 3:14.86 for fourth place in their heat.

Gardiner is expected to return home for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ National Track and Field Championships at the TAR Stadium, scheduled for the3 end of June.

The championships will serve as the final trials for Team Bahamas as the Bahamas Olympic Committee is expected to release the list of athletes heading to Paris for the Olympics, scheduled for July 27 to August 11.