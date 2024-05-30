Bushfire claim is not accurate

EDITOR, The Tribune.

All Coral Harbour residents, including some Ministers, who he could have consulted and long-time residents will vouch year in year out the pine forest along the Coral Harbour Road catches afire … no Bahamas Apocalyptic Weather event … just an annual event … not only there but along Carmichael.

Oh well, the speech writer is too young - been away from The Bahamas so long forgot, but this statement at an international fora is simply garbage - mistruth - inaccurate and use whatever other adjective to describe when an untruth is spoken.

Andros and Abaco infamous for pine forest fires as is Grand Bahama, sorry PM cheap shot not climate apocalyptic just an annual yearly event.

Talking about environment - what is more environmental flying schedule airline or charter? Now that’s a good question as it seems PM got to like private/charter.

STEPHEN MOSS

Nassau,

May 2024.