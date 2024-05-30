Ceasefire is wishful thinking

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Over the past week two columnists, Alicia Wallace and Peter Young have written about the war in Gaza. Both have commented about a possible ceasefire between the Israelis and the Hamas government in Gaza. They have commented on recognition of a Palestine State as a solution.

Most of these observations are wishful thinking. Until such time as the Hamas terrorist group is eliminated and a moderate government takes over in Palestinian areas there will be no peace or progress. Talk of a two state solution may be ideal. However, as long as the Iran-backed terrorists continue to call for the destruction of Israel and the killing of the Jews there is no solution.

Israel has been besieged by hostile neighbours from its inception. Peace treaties with Egypt, Jordan and most recently with other neighbours has been a step forward for the future. However, this will not end the conflict. Israel has a right to defend itself and to seek the return of the hostages taken by Hamas. God gave the Jewish people their land as well outlined in The Bible.

RICHARD CW JOHNSON

Nassau,

May 28, 2024.