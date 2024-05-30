FNM: Financial Secretary must apologize, go to anger management after row with reporter

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

The Free National Movement is calling for an immediate and "full-throated" rebuke of Financial Secretary Simon Wilson after his volatile exchange with a reporter at a press briefing today.

In a statement, FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands said the public was shocked and horrified to see the "dismissive, aggressive and belligerent posture of the most senior civil servant in the Ministry of Finance".

He further called for Mr Wilson to undergo mandatory anger management therapy or conflict resolution training in addition to a mandatory suspension or dismissal from his duties.

Dr Sands said: "Today’s spectacle reminded the country of the former PM’s (Perry Christie) famous ‘flipping of the bird” – a sure sign of insight into their acknowledgement that this administration’s days, like Christie’s – are numbered."

The FNM chairman was referring to an incident in 2017 when then-Prime Minister Perry Christie ‘flipped the bird’ during a PLP election campaign event. Mr Christie made the gesture during an explanation of his response to allegations that he owned condominiums appropriated from his position of power. At the time, Mr Christie faced ridicule and criticism for the obscene gesture and has previously expressed “regret" for the reaction.

During the weekly briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister today, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson took issue with a question posed by Nassau Guardian reporter Youri Kemp, who claimed the government official had lied about a previous financial matter.

Mr Wilson was visibly angered by the claim and began to berate the reporter during the live press conference, eventually walking off the platform and approaching Mr Kemp, who was still seated. Mr Wilson, as he was held back by Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis, told Mr Kemp: "I will walk out here and wait for you".

For his part, Dr Sands said Mr Wilson was unable to pivot from the question, lost his composure and became physically threatening.

"All of this played out on live TV," Dr Sands continued.

"It can only be imagined how many of our young people watched the shocking, unacceptable display. The Davis Cooper administration has had an increasingly dictatorial and dismissive posture toward the fourth estate. The level of intimidation shown today seems to be indicative of the contempt felt for the press – a view that the media is to be purchased and controlled or silenced."

Dr Sands added: "The media’s right to be free from intimidation by those who hold power is sacred in a liberal democracy."