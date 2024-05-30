Mixed reactions from Grand Bahama residents on govt proposal to buy the International Bazaar for $30m

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ announcement yesterday that the government will spend $30m to acquire the International Bazaar received mixed reactions from business people and residents of Grand Bahama.

Some said it was good news for the Bazaar and Freeport. Others complained about the high price tag and the lack of information concerning the government’s plan for the property.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard noted the 427-acre Royal Oasis Resort was purchased in 2007 for $33m and that the Bazaar is only 9.5 acres.

“We don’t understand the math,” he said. “There may be a logical explanation as to why the government is prepared to pay $30m for a fraction of a massive development that was acquired at $33m, but we are very much concerned about their figures, and they were very critical of our administration with respect to the acquisition of the airport and the hotel, yet they are buying the Bazaar at $30m.

Mr Davis said the government expects to source $30m to fund the purchase of the Bazaar and the reopening of the West Sunrise Highway to accommodate projected growth in tourism and economic activity over the next few years.

He said beyond preserving a significant landmark, the project holds economic potential, as revitalizing the Bazaar could stimulate tourism, create jobs, and generate business activity.

The International Bazaar has 12 owners. The property lost its appeal after the nearby Royal Oasis Resort closed in 2004 when Hurricane Frances and Jeanne caused significant damage. A series of fires destroyed many of the buildings, which were later demolished.

Chris Paine, one of the Bazaar owners, said the prime minister’s announcement is good news.

“We have been in preliminary talks with the local ministry here about the purchase, and I can only say at this point that talks are still a work in progress, nothing has been finalised,” he said. “But I am hopeful at the end of the day, we can find a resolution, and all 12 owners must agree to sell.”

“It has been a horrible eyesore for a number of years now. Anything would be an improvement.”

Businessman Darren Cooper said the prime minister provided no details about the $30m acquisition.



“Our government lacks vision,” he said. “I think there needs to be more clarity about whether this $30m is going to be for the purchase of the old Royal Oasis and the Bazaar.”

“I think the government should lay its full plan out so we can fully understand what they would be doing. But to buy the Bazaar and acquire the property to open the road for a handful of Grand Bahamians makes no sense so I disagree.”

Grand Bahama resident Melvin Cooper said buying the Bazaar is foolish and will only add to the list of other failed properties the government has acquired.

“We are already stuck with Our Lucaya and the airport and can’t do anything with either of them,” he said.

Mr Cooper said rather than investing $30m in a decaying Bazaar property, the money could be used to repair the damaged seawall in High Rock, the government dock in Sweeting’s Cay, schools in East End, and health systems in the settlements.

Freeport resident Erica Roxbury believes buying the Bazaar is a good idea, but $30m is too much.

“The PM’s heart may be in the right place, but when persons are put in positions of power, political favour is what causes good decisions to go sideways,” she said.

“We need persons who can execute and improve on the vision. We are where we are now, not because successive governments didn’t have good ideas to push the country forward but because people just got greedy, and there is absolutely no accountability.

“I think the price could be less, and a part of that budgeted money could be used to build some homeless shelters.”