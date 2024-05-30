National service is not a new thing

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Haven’t gone through most of this day’s daily and something got my attention on page nine, under the theme “General election in Britain in July”. What especially was pivotal was the concept of a National Service in Britain that ended in 1960 according to the facts presented from the article. When I read this, I immediately drew a comparison to the same programme being fished out in the Pindling parliament in the early to late seventies, and for which many Bahamians were of the view that concept was a Prime Minister Hon Lynden O Pindling established concept, but wait? Never mind the answer, it appeared to have had substance as it was tailored for all 18-year-olds and like unto matters here, the stop, review and cancel-policies of the incoming political party does little to nothing to honour programmes-met-in place, or on the table for consideration.

In the stead of the UK, that programme was scrapped, I assume by the political parties blazing the trails from then on, to now. And only reasonably the Conservatives, if elected, have vowed to reinstate it, breaking down these 18-year-olds, service will be either voluntarily in the military for 12 months or to spend one weekend a month in community service, quote, end quote. And some examples would be working with the police, the National Health Service, supporting flood defences during natural disasters, fire safety, et cetera.

Can such a programme be used in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, as a blueprint, after all, we have challenges emanating right out of this age group?

Isn’t it interesting that no matter the religion, race or creed humans have similarities, behavioural traits that were contrary to decent behaviour, civics-a-road-less-travelled, but inherently, one that does weigh quite heavily on all aspects of humanity, infers accountability of humans, this study of the rights and duties of citizens (the latter hardly ever mentioned), but oh boy, the former getting all of the publicity globally, but how so, and why so? The usual narrative being that you have violated the human rights of this one, that one, this group, that group, basically, what utter garbage, firstly sociology which is the study of humans, society and social behaviour lays it all out the duties that were expected of us humans no matter the social classes. People have account for their actions, period.

Bad behaviour should be awarded the penalties accorded these infractions? No wonder the world is so twisted up, laws were meant to be the glue that holds it together, and God’s world is the ten points plan that justifies it all (which is incontrovertible not able to be denied, or disputed) but, and we would like to be considered public-spirited (willing to do things for the benefit of people in general), and there is a cutoff point where natural law ought to assumed its rightful position, let the chips fall where they may.

In conclusion, the Bahamian people must be mindful of these two variables, varying degree opposites, but rival-led nevertheless, a police state, or a criminal state, which would you rather have? Since so many people were refusing to abide by the principles of Sociology, a question that will have to be answered very shortly based on the levels of lawlessness occurring in the land, the trajectory, the paths, or direction the country is on, has essentially replaced, cancelled out the social contract it appeared, I daresay, but how come? Weren’t there supposed to be checks and balances, what has happened to those two towering pillars?

FRANK GILBERT

Nassau,

May 28, 2024.