OPM condemns verbal 'attack' by reporter

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

Acting Press Secretary in The Office of Prime Minister Keishla Adderley has condemned what she described as a "personal attack" against a government official at the weekly press briefing today.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson got into an argument with a reporter over his line of questioning, telling the reporter that "you called me a liar".

The altercation began while Mr Wilson was standing at the podium and deteriorated to the financial secretary being held back by Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis as he got off the platform and continued berate the reporter, who was seated.

The reporter, Youri Kemp, began his question: "Last time you were here, you lied to us when we asked about JDL, in particular. You lied to the media."

Mr Wilson asked: "I lied?", to which Mr Kemp replied, "yeah you lied."

Mr Kemp was referring to the government's relationship with air freight management firm JDL and its contract to manage freight at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). Mr Kemp further defended his allegation by pointing to instances where financial reporting has been erroneous and further asked Mr Wilson why the budget communication should be trusted.

Mr Wilson said: "It's one thing to criticize the government for policies, but when you come and you use your perch in the media to make scandalous unfounded allegations, and think that you can get away with it. It don't go that way my friend."

Mr Wilson further debated Mr Kemp over the veracity of his claims before walking away from the podium and approaching Mr Kemp, telling him "I will walk out here and wait for you".

Following the incident, Ms Adderley called the exchange a 'personal attack' that crossed the line. She acknowledged journalists had a right to objectivity and explore different angles; however, she underscored the expectation for mutual respect.

She said: "I condemn in the strongest terms what happened here this morning. The intent was for the financial secretary to speak about or flesh out some of the issues discussed in the budget communication issued yesterday and I condemn in the strongest terms any attack.

Ms Adderley said: "As I said nothing like that has happened here before and I don't perceive it will happen again, but I do want to say going forward we would want members of the press speaking to whoever the guests are to exercise the same level of respect that comes from this podium or any member of the government when they speak on the issues affecting everyone in the country."