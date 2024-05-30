Recreational watercraft bill adds citizenship requirement

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration yesterday tabled legislation that would transform the commercial watercraft industry and allow Bahamians to get the maximum benefit from the nation’s tourism industry.

The Commercial Recreational Watercraft (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was tabled by Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday, requires license holders of jet skis and motorised craft to be Bahamian.

“We are always working to expand Bahamian ownership in our tourism industry,” Mr Davis said.

The new bill also includes new registration fees, with costs ranging between $100 to $960 depending on the vessel’s length.

For instance, owners of crafts under 15 feet would have to pay $100, while owners of crafts over 15 feet but under 25 feet would be required to pay $140.

The cost for registering crafts between 25 to 45 feet would be $250 and $500 for crafts over 50 feet but under 100 feet.

Meanwhile, owners of 100 feet and over crafts would be required to pay a fee of $960.

Concerning annual registration fees, costs to renew the registration of crafts under 15 feet will be $45, $68 for crafts between 15 to 24 feet; $120 for crafts between 25 to 49 feet; and $240 for crafts between 50 and 99 feet.

Meanwhile, owners of crafts 100 feet and over will be required to pay $480.

The bill also imposes a $100 fee for operators seeking to transfer, duplicate or delete a registration certificate.

The new prices, which take effect July 1st, are an increase from the initial registration fees listed on the government’s website, with costs ranging between $30 to $400.

Meanwhile, inspection fees were between $20 to $80.