Culmer: Minnis was worst leader ever

Former FNM chair tells of poor communication and lack of information

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

CARL Culmer lifted the lid on his tenure as the Free National Movement’s chairman yesterday and described former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis as the worst leader he has served in any capacity.

The relationship between party leader and chairman is one of the most critical in politics, especially for a governing party. Although Mr Culmer relentlessly championed and defended Dr Minnis as the FNM’s chairman from 2017 to 2021 and appeared publicly to be one of the Killarney MP’s closest allies, he told The Tribune that Dr Minnis shunned him and ignored his advice.

He said he wanted to resign, but did not do so to protect the organisation.

He is the latest top official from the Minnis era to endorse Michael Pintard ahead of tomorrow’s convention, the highlight of which will be the leadership race.

Despite the appearance of unity that characterised the relationship between Dr Minnis and Mr Culmer in public, the latter said Dr Minnis reluctantly accepted his chairmanship bid after Dr Nigel Lewis and party treasurer Dwight Sawyer recommended him for the role.

“Minnis doesn’t say no,” he said. “He just finds ways to work around you.”

Mr Culmer said he used to meet Dr Minnis every Friday at 8am until February 2018, when something changed.

“I said to the then prime minister that I’m hearing rumblings on the ground and they were not popular towards the party,” he said. “He laughed at me and went and made fun of it with a few of my colleagues.

“Those meetings ceased between the chairman and the leader of the party. Minnis found an excuse. He stopped accepting my calls. He didn’t answer any WhatsApp, nor did he answer any of my emails.

“I was tempted to resign but was encouraged not to resign because Dr Lewis, also Dwight Sawyer and Joshua Sears told me I can’t resign because it would not look good on behalf of the party. I stayed in there, took a lot of abuse from Minnis and his guys, his henchmen over the months I was there as chairman.”

Mr Culmer said his biggest problem with Dr Minnis was a lack of communication and accused him of trying to run the FNM from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Even the press secretary, Ace Newbold, could not get information from him or his Cabinet,” he said, adding that Dr Minnis did not meet party officers unless there was an executive or council meeting.

“He had one meeting with supporters over four years and some months,” he said. “You cannot build relationships in that sort of way. There were complaints from his Cabinet ministers, MPs and party officers that they can’t reach him.”

“Everyone knows the prime minister and the chairman should be hand in glove. The things that the chairman knows, he is supposed to relay to the prime minister. The things that the prime minister wants the country or the electorate to know from a political aspect, he should speak with the chairman. That did not happen. There was no relationship.”

Mr Culmer criticised Dr Minnis for prompting the resignation of Dr Duane Sands and Peter Turnquest.

He also claimed that Dr Minnis forced Brent Symonette to resign as minister of immigration, financial services, trade and industry in 2019. He did not elaborate on this. He is the most prominent FNM member to say publicly that Dr Minnis pushed Mr Symonette to end his career in frontline politics.

“When you talk about uniting the party, this man been breaking down the party from he became leader,” he said.

Mr Culmer claimed that Dr Minnis called him three times during one episode, pushing him to break the rules of the party’s constitution so a group of ineligible people could vote in a Torchbearers election.

“I told him based on principles which I stand on and the constitution of the TYA, I cannot heed to his request,” he said.

Some of Mr Culmer’s disagreements with Dr Minnis concern policy matters where the correct answer is debatable. For instance, he faulted Dr Minnis for not making more temporary workers permanent, and he advocated for taxi drivers to “get their own taxi plates,” but claimed Dr Minnis was concerned about glutting the market.

Regarding the 2021 election, Mr Culmer said Dr Minnis was repeatedly warned not to call an early election.

“We did an independent survey, and the survey showed us losing the government and winning only eight seats,” he said.

“He didn’t listen to no one and at the end of the day I took a lot of slack because I tried to hide from the public a number of things that Minnis was doing. But he didn’t appreciate that and he let his henchmen go after me every day. I said to him, why you letting these folks go after me?He said he can’t prevent it.”

Mr Culmer said he learned about the early election “15 minutes to an half and hour” before the commissioner of police announced the prorogation of Parliament.

“I said to him then and I said to him before, we’re gonna lose,” he said. Despite such sentiments, Mr Culmer publicly defended Dr Minnis’ early election call.

“I’ve worked in many successful organisations,” he said yesterday. “I’ve been successful in leading groups all my life. From my career at BTC as a technician going up to senior vice president of operation; in my lodge I was successful as Grand Master; in my church I was successful; I was a successful unionist. But Minnis was the worst leader I’ve ever worked under in my professional career.”

Dr Minnis declined to comment yesterday.

“I don’t respond to Carl Culmer,” he said. “I don’t know what Carl Culmer say, but I don’t want get into any discussion with Carl Culmer.”