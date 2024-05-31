Disney to beat local worker pledge by 30% at new port

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Disney Cruise Line executives yesterday said they will exceed the number of full-time Bahamian jobs they pledged to create at their new south Eleuthera destination by 30 percent.

Thomas Mazioum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, speaking at the opening of the cruise line’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point project, said that besides beating the employment quota set out in its Heads of Agreement it has also provided Bahamian firms with a collective $200m in contracts during the construction phase.

“During construction, our contractor tripled the number of Bahamians we committed to employ and signed contracts totalling more than $200m with Bahamian businesses. Now we are in the process of hiring 30 percent more Bahamians for our operations beyond our original commitment, and that includes key leadership positions,” he said.

The project is expected to employ almost 200 Bahamians, exceeding the 150 jobs promised in the Heads of Agreement.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the destination will bring new visitors to The Bahamas when it welcomes its first vessel on June 7 and is an example of when “vision, passion and collaboration” unite.

He said: “The Bahamas has always been a shining star in the world of tourism, known for our breathtaking beauty, rich culture and warm hospitality. Today, we shine a little brighter as we prepare to bring new opportunities, new business and new visitors to Eleuthera’s stunning shores. Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is a perfect example of what happens when vision, passion and collaboration come together.”

Mr Davis said Disney has already created hundreds of jobs in the construction phase and will provide “high quality” roles for its nearly 200 employees. He added: “This project is a testament to the power of partnership. Disney Cruise Line’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will open with an all-Bahamian leadership team and will create nearly 200 high-quality roles for Bahamians.

“Positions in a wide array of disciplines, exceeding the 150 jobs Disney Cruise Line committed to in the Heads of Agreement. In fact, the development has already created hundreds of construction-related roles for Bahamians and has partnered with contractors from Eleuthera and across The Bahamas.

“Lookout Cay is more than just a beautiful place; it’s a commitment to preserving our environment and celebrating our culture. The local community of South Eleuthera has been at the heart of designing the tourist experience for the cay,” Mr Davis added.

“Disney has collaborated with local businesses to ensure this development will sell authentic, high-quality Bahamian retail goods, souvenirs and arts and crafts, and that services to support the operation, such as the shore excursions, are Bahamian-led and highlight the works and history of Bahamians.”

Mr Mazioum said The Bahamas is a ‘“very, very special place” for the cruise line. He added that it has been partnering with The Bahamas for the past 25 years with all of its cruise ships flagged in this nation and the destination being a regular stop since it launched.

“I’m very sincere when I say that The Bahamas has a very, very special place in our hearts for many, many reasons. First, honestly, we’ve been working closely together for more than 25 years. All of our ships are essentially flagged here in The Bahamas, we’ve been operating in Castaway Cay since we launched our cruise line, and a significant number of our itineraries visit Bahamas,” Mr Mazioum said.

“So the idea of creating even more opportunities for our guests to experience this beautiful, beautiful country, The Bahamas, in a very meaningful way was incredibly exciting to us.”

Mr Mazioum explained that Disney has been working with the Eleuthera community for the past seven years and is committed to preserving the “natural beauty” of the site and having a minimal impact on the surrounding environment.

He added that the development only used 16 percent of the total site, built an open pier to protect the coral and marine life and installed a “massive” solar farm that will supply 90 percent of the cruise port’s energy.

Mr Mazioum said: “It was more than seven years ago when our team first visited Eleuthera. It wasn’t just the place that we were visiting; we came to genuinely connect with the community and we began by setting up conversations all over central and south Eleuthera.

“We actually developed less than 16 percent of the acreage of the site. We actually built an open pier so that we would minimise the impacts of coral and marine life. And one of my favourite things I’ve got to tell you is the awesome solar farm that we’ve built. It is massive, it’s beautiful and it will enable us to meet up to 90 percent of the entire energy needs that we have here.”