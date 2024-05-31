Halkitis defends govt’s $10m salary review

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ECONOMIC Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis defended the Davis administration’s decision to allocate $10m toward reviewing salaries in the public sector.
He said the government would not hire a private company to review salaries.
Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands said the allocation is “a lot” and expressed scepticism about what the money would be used for.
Although public sector salaries increased by $35m this fiscal year, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said on Wednesday that salaries are too low.
Mr Halkitis said the government has benchmarked public sector salaries with private sector salaries to provide competitive compensation.
“We have to do this continuing ongoing review to make sure that the government is able to offer compensation to keep people in the public sector, what we have seen,” he said.
“What we have seen is, you know, a lot of people migrating out of the public sector for better pay benefits, etc, in the private sector. We’ve seen it, you know, it’s well documented in terms of nurses and teachers, etc, but even in other professional classes.
Dr Sands questioned the allocation.
“Call me cynical, but I think the Bahamian people have seen how this administration spends their money on those closely connected even when essential items are neglected, repairs neglected, maintenance neglected, but you find a contract for one of the faithful, and they’ll spend the money in the millions,” he said.
moncurcool 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
So the government needs $10m to do a salary review. Do they not have human resources departments? Is the permanent secretary not able to review salaries in their ministries?
Typical money wastage.
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
I see this $10 million as but one small example of a budget glaringly set up for future outright theft as opposed to "wastage". The budget announced by corrupt Davis and now being defended by his two lackeys singing for their supper, namely Shuffler Halkitis and Angry Simon, is loaded with countless such examples, including the shockingly enormous increase in the amount budgeted for the Office of The PM.
moncurcool 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Was there another increase in the OPM budget?
I missed that one. WOW
moncurcool 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Sadly have to agree with you.
Another opportunity for theft.
Sickened 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
So if they are not paying private companies to do the salary reviews then who are they paying the $10 million to? Are they hiring $10 million worth of additional staff particularly to perform this review? How many staff? Which friends building will be leased and renovated in order to house these additional $10million worth of staff? If they are not hiring more staff then they must be paying pretty big bonuses or overtime to the HR people already employed. Finally, how can they compare the majority of their salaries to the private sector. There is no private sector for car licensing, or watching people dig hole or sitting at desk till lunch or watching telephone ring all day. The majority of government jobs don't exist anywhere in the world.
