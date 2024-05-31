Halkitis defends govt’s $10m salary review

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ECONOMIC Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis defended the Davis administration’s decision to allocate $10m toward reviewing salaries in the public sector.

He said the government would not hire a private company to review salaries.

Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands said the allocation is “a lot” and expressed scepticism about what the money would be used for.

Although public sector salaries increased by $35m this fiscal year, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said on Wednesday that salaries are too low.

Mr Halkitis said the government has benchmarked public sector salaries with private sector salaries to provide competitive compensation.

“We have to do this continuing ongoing review to make sure that the government is able to offer compensation to keep people in the public sector, what we have seen,” he said.

“What we have seen is, you know, a lot of people migrating out of the public sector for better pay benefits, etc, in the private sector. We’ve seen it, you know, it’s well documented in terms of nurses and teachers, etc, but even in other professional classes.

Dr Sands questioned the allocation.

“Call me cynical, but I think the Bahamian people have seen how this administration spends their money on those closely connected even when essential items are neglected, repairs neglected, maintenance neglected, but you find a contract for one of the faithful, and they’ll spend the money in the millions,” he said.