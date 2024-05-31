Thompson ends speculation, endorses Pintard for leader

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO days before the Free National Movement’s convention, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson has ended speculation by endorsing Michael Pintard in his leadership race against former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Insiders have seen Mr Thompson as an ally of Dr Minnis in the past, and the former prime minister reportedly supported his bid to lead the party when he ran for leader in 2021.

“We have a critical choice to make June 1 on who will lead our party towards that victory,” Mr Thompson said in a statement yesterday.

“I have served with Dr Hubert Minnis and am grateful for providing me with an opportunity to serve. All FNMs and the country has benefited from his leadership. He led our nation through one of the most difficult times in our history.”

“I also believe that our beloved party and our country need a new generation leader. I believe that leader is Michael Pintard. I have served with Mr Pintard and believe he has the skills required to lead our party and lead our country.”

“I pledged to support leader Pintard after the last convention and continue to serve alongside him in Parliament and should the people decide, I look forward to serving in his Government.”

Several former cabinet ministers who served under the Minnis administration have expressed their support for Mr Pintard.

Brensil Rolle, Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe, Darren Henfield, Dion Foulkes, Dionisio D’Aguilar, Marvin Dames and Elsworth Johnson have all publicly endorsed him.

Dr Minnis has said he is not troubled by the number of his former Cabinet ministers supporting Mr Pintard, saying he is staying focused.