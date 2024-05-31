Wilson says reporter’s claim that he lied to media is ‘unfounded’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FINANCIAL Secretary Simon Wilson called a Nassau Guardian reporter’s claim that he had lied to the media “scandalous” and “unfounded” - in a row between the two at a briefing on the 2024-2025 Budget at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

The incident began after Mr Wilson invited questions from the media during his appearance at the press conference, broadcast live, with Mr Wilson reacting angrily to the first question, from Nassau Guardian reporter Youri Kemp.

Mr Kemp said: “Last time you were here, you lied to us when we asked about JDL, in particular. You lied to the media.” He was referring to the government’s relationship with air freight management firm JDL and its contract to manage freight at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). Mr Kemp also claimed “every projection coming from the Ministry for the last three years, particularly from this office, when it comes deficits and revenues were off. So why would we believe anything that comes out of the Ministry?”

“I’m taken aback by your question,” replied Mr Wilson, “but you have called me a liar!”

“So we’ve started the press conference by you calling me a liar,” he said.

Mr Kemp agreed with the Financial Secretary that he had called him a “liar”. Mr Wilson moved to ask for the next question as Mr Kemp repeated his accusation.

Mr Wilson said: “You’re laughing! It’s one thing to criticise the government for policies, but when you come and you use your perch in the media to make scandalous unfounded allegations, and think that you can get away with it. It don’t go that way, my friend.”

“We have a well-documented history,” said Mr Wilson. He said that he had fired Mr Kemp previously. The Tribune understands Mr Wilson and Mr Kemp worked together at the Ministry of Finance when the latter helped with an Inter-American Development Bank project to support small businesses.

He added: “And now you come here all smiling and call me a liar. It’s completely out of order.”

He then left the podium and approached the reporter and spoke angrily to him. However, Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis intervened between the two. Mr Wilson then suggested the two deal with their matter outside the press room, saying: “I will walk out here and wait for you.”

Mr Wilson later apologised for escalating the exchange with Mr Kemp calling the conflict “entirely regrettable” and did not reflect the professional and respectful interactions that he has strived to maintain with the press.

He called Mr Kemp’s claim a “direct and unprovoked attack” on his reputation, character and service to the country that is both “damaging and defamatory”.

He said: “It is important that in my role as a public servant, I am seen to observe the highest standards of integrity and transparency, both locally and internationally. Attacking the government’s policies is one thing, but attacking my reputation and dedicated career of serving the people of The Bahamas crosses a line. Any insinuation that I have intentionally misled the media is categorically false and deeply troubling.

“I recognise journalists’ vital role in our democracy, and I have always endeavoured to provide them with accurate and timely information. I extend my apologies to the Bahamian people and members of the media whom I have the privilege to serve.”

After Mr Halkitis restrained Mr Wilson, communications director Latrae Rahming escorted Mr Kemp from the room before the press conference continued.

Mr Halkitis later told the press he believed the “unfortunate incident” stemmed from a “personal beef” between the two of them.

Before yesterday’s press conference ended, acting Press Secretary Keishla Adderley condemned Mr Kemp’s questioning.

“The intent was for the financial secretary to speak about or flesh out some of the issues discussed in the budget communication issued yesterday, and I condemn any attack in the strongest terms,” she said.

“As I said, nothing like that has happened here before and I don’t perceive it will happen again, but I do want to say going forward we would want members of the press speaking to whoever the guests are to exercise the same level of respect that comes from this podium or any member of the government when they speak on the issues affecting everyone in the country.”