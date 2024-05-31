Wilson says reporter’s claim that he lied to media is ‘unfounded’

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Digital Editor
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
FINANCIAL Secretary Simon Wilson called a Nassau Guardian reporter’s claim that he had lied to the media “scandalous” and “unfounded” - in a row between the two at a briefing on the 2024-2025 Budget at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.
The incident began after Mr Wilson invited questions from the media during his appearance at the press conference, broadcast live, with Mr Wilson reacting angrily to the first question, from Nassau Guardian reporter Youri Kemp.
Mr Kemp said: “Last time you were here, you lied to us when we asked about JDL, in particular. You lied to the media.” He was referring to the government’s relationship with air freight management firm JDL and its contract to manage freight at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). Mr Kemp also claimed “every projection coming from the Ministry for the last three years, particularly from this office, when it comes deficits and revenues were off. So why would we believe anything that comes out of the Ministry?”
“I’m taken aback by your question,” replied Mr Wilson, “but you have called me a liar!”
“So we’ve started the press conference by you calling me a liar,” he said.
Mr Kemp agreed with the Financial Secretary that he had called him a “liar”. Mr Wilson moved to ask for the next question as Mr Kemp repeated his accusation.
Mr Wilson said: “You’re laughing! It’s one thing to criticise the government for policies, but when you come and you use your perch in the media to make scandalous unfounded allegations, and think that you can get away with it. It don’t go that way, my friend.”
“We have a well-documented history,” said Mr Wilson. He said that he had fired Mr Kemp previously. The Tribune understands Mr Wilson and Mr Kemp worked together at the Ministry of Finance when the latter helped with an Inter-American Development Bank project to support small businesses.
He added: “And now you come here all smiling and call me a liar. It’s completely out of order.”
He then left the podium and approached the reporter and spoke angrily to him. However, Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis intervened between the two. Mr Wilson then suggested the two deal with their matter outside the press room, saying: “I will walk out here and wait for you.”
Mr Wilson later apologised for escalating the exchange with Mr Kemp calling the conflict “entirely regrettable” and did not reflect the professional and respectful interactions that he has strived to maintain with the press.
He called Mr Kemp’s claim a “direct and unprovoked attack” on his reputation, character and service to the country that is both “damaging and defamatory”.
He said: “It is important that in my role as a public servant, I am seen to observe the highest standards of integrity and transparency, both locally and internationally. Attacking the government’s policies is one thing, but attacking my reputation and dedicated career of serving the people of The Bahamas crosses a line. Any insinuation that I have intentionally misled the media is categorically false and deeply troubling.
“I recognise journalists’ vital role in our democracy, and I have always endeavoured to provide them with accurate and timely information. I extend my apologies to the Bahamian people and members of the media whom I have the privilege to serve.”
After Mr Halkitis restrained Mr Wilson, communications director Latrae Rahming escorted Mr Kemp from the room before the press conference continued.
Mr Halkitis later told the press he believed the “unfortunate incident” stemmed from a “personal beef” between the two of them.
Before yesterday’s press conference ended, acting Press Secretary Keishla Adderley condemned Mr Kemp’s questioning.
“The intent was for the financial secretary to speak about or flesh out some of the issues discussed in the budget communication issued yesterday, and I condemn any attack in the strongest terms,” she said.
“As I said, nothing like that has happened here before and I don’t perceive it will happen again, but I do want to say going forward we would want members of the press speaking to whoever the guests are to exercise the same level of respect that comes from this podium or any member of the government when they speak on the issues affecting everyone in the country.”
Comments
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
The controversy surrounding the $25 million contract awarded to JDL Cargo for managing the air freight terminal at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) highlights several significant issues involving government transparency, stakeholder engagement, and procedural integrity.
Michael Pintard and the Free National Movement (FNM):
Michael Pintard, the leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), has been a leading critic of the Davis administration's handling of the contract with JDL Cargo. Pintard's primary concerns revolve around the following:
Lack of Competitive Bidding: Pintard alleges that the government failed to conduct a proper competitive bidding process, bypassing the usual Request For Proposals (RFP) that ensures transparency and fairness.
Legal and Procedural Concerns: He questions the legal framework under which the contract was awarded, demanding clarity on which laws or regulations permitted the Ministry of Finance to engage JDL Cargo without parliamentary debate.
Stakeholder Engagement: Pintard highlights the absence of dialogue with key stakeholders, particularly the Customs Department, before finalizing the contract, leading to confusion and discontent among customs officers and other affected parties.
Business Sector Reaction: The business community has expressed significant concerns about the impact of the new fees introduced by JDL Cargo.
Notably:
Increased Costs: The introduction of a 20 cents per pound air freight terminal handling fee, along with other charges, has raised fears of increased operational costs. Businesses worry that these fees will make margins too thin, particularly for smaller couriers, potentially driving some out of business.
Operational Disruptions: Due to uncertainties about the new fee structure, some businesses have started rerouting their shipments via ocean freight, causing a slowdown in the air freight sector.
Government Response: Financial Secretary Simon Wilson has attempted to address these concerns by:
Assurances Against Monopoly Pricing: Wilson has pledged that the government will not permit JDL Cargo to engage in predatory pricing practices. He emphasizes that the aim is to make the contract beneficial for all stakeholders.
Acknowledgement of Communication Failures: Wilson admits that the government has not communicated effectively with stakeholders, promising to improve transparency and stakeholder engagement moving forward.
Justification for the PPP: Wilson defends the decision to engage JDL Cargo, citing the poor state of the current air freight terminal and the lack of interest from other potential partners over the past decade. He argues that JDL Cargo was the only entity willing to undertake the necessary renovations and manage the facility.
continue:-
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Parliamentary Debate and Legal Scrutiny Pintard has called for a parliamentary debate on the contract, demanding that the agreement and the associated fees be scrutinized and validated through proper legislative processes. He stresses the importance of competitive bidding and transparent procurement practices to ensure public trust and accountability.
Incident at the Press Briefing Tensions over the JDL Cargo contract escalated during a press briefing when journalist Youri Kemp accused Simon Wilson of lying about the government's dealings with JDL. The confrontation led to a heated exchange, with the Office of the Prime Minister condemning Kemp's approach as a personal attack. The incident underscores the high stakes and strong emotions involved in this controversy.
Conclusion The JDL Cargo contract issue highlights critical challenges in public-private partnerships, particularly regarding transparency, stakeholder engagement, and adherence to legal procedures. As the government works to address these concerns and improve communication with affected parties, ongoing scrutiny from political leaders, the business community, and the media will play a crucial role in ensuring that the benefits of the contract are equitably distributed and that public trust is maintained.
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
You miss the key point in the awarding of this monopolistic government contract without a proper competitive bidding process imbued with complete transparency.
I suspect Youri Kemp has knowledge of the principals behind JDL and the tight connections they enjoy with certain government officials who stand to benefit greatly from the windfall profits the contract is virtually guaranteed to produce for them.
Bahamians should by now know that the term Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) is a euphemism for an exploitative arrangement whereby certain corrupt politicians partner with their cronies in the private sector get to enjoy unjust riches from unfairly heaving on to the people much higher costs for goods or services than they would otherwise have to pay.
And too often the monopoly subject to the exploitative PPP arrangement is not a natural one but rather one very deliberately created by unfair, and all too often, unconstitutional legislation that is financially harmful to the people.
Sickened 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
What is the best way to defend a lie? Answer... with another lie of course. Duh!
moncurcool 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
It is sad that they would condemn the press reporter for his actions in a question, but not condemn Wilson for his ghetto actions in leaving the podium and wanting to fight the press reporter.
Further, Wilson apology is not an apology. He attacked a press reporter and has yet to apologize to the reporter. Saying he apologizes to the media is garbage.
Clearly his actions required his termination. It does not matter what a person calls you. To leave the podium to go in the face of a person to attack them is a clear no no.
ExposedU2C 2 hours ago
The bottom-line here is that Simple Simon, who is so obviously unable to control his innate blood boiling rage and anger, is much too unfit to serve the public as Financial Secretary. This guy has a lot in common with that arrogant, wicked and demonic tyrant Hubert Minnis who proved himself to be the most malicious, vindictive, wicked, cruel and harmful government official our people have ever known.
Davis should demand a resignation letter from Simple Simon because is now a permanently broken vessel with no ability to carry water for the minister of finance.
immigrant 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
If you want to know why the youth of this country cannot peacefully resolve conflicts, look no further than the actions of this fool towards a member of the press. He is supposed to be setting an example...unfortunately he is...just not the right kind of example.
bahamianson 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
He displayed thuggish , gangsta behavior. He is an apparent educated thug. How can you pull up your dress for someone in your capacity as a government official. He should be transferred and demoted to another office.
Dawes 30 minutes ago
Can the Tribune maybe report if what Mr. Kemp said is correct. Did Mr Wilson Lie in regards to the JDL matter?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID