Woman pleads guilty to theft of designer items

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted a conditional discharge yesterday after admitting to stealing two designer items from John Bull at Marathon Mall last week.

Faleesha Forbes, 30, was arraigned on charges of stealing and receiving before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

She reportedly stole a black zip-around Marc Jacobs wallet and a Marc Jacobs mini comfort bag, together valued at $250, on May 14.

After pleading guilty to stealing, the receiving charge was withdrawn. Forbes told the court she had recently purchased a different bag and absentmindedly placed the other items in it.

She was granted a conditional discharge and ordered to complete 150 hours of community service and return the items. Failure to comply will result in a $500 fine or a two-month prison term.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor. Owen Wells represented the defendant.