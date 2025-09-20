Man fined after rifle threat

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was ordered to pay a fine on Friday after he admitted to threatening someone with a rifle last week.
Police allege that Patwell Rose, 34, threatened Kareem Hanchell with a .223 semiautomatic rifle during an altercation in New Providence on September 15.
Rose pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.
After accepting the facts in his case, Rose was ordered to pay a $1,200 fine. The defendant must also attend anger management classes and make a charitable donation.
Failure to comply with any of these conditions would incur a six month prison term
Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor, while Keevon Maynard represented the accused.
