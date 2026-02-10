Suspect remanded after stealing car from stadium and assaulting officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on crutches was acquitted yesterday of trying to kill two police officers on St Lucia Crescent in 2022, but was convicted of possessing a loaded rifle on the same day.

Antonio Cartwright, 34, was unanimously found not guilty on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Justice Franklyn Williams.

However, the nine-person jury returned 6–3 verdicts finding Cartwright guilty of the lesser charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Justice Williams told the convict that he faces a lengthy term of imprisonment due to the prevalence of illegal firearms and their use in violent crimes, explaining that firearm offences attract substantial prison sentences.

Cartwright returns for sentencing submissions on February 23.

Prosecutors alleged that Cartwright shot at and attempted to kill Sergeant 3614 Danielle Wilson and Police Constable 4318 Whitley Brown while they were on patrol on May 5, 2022.

During the trial, the court heard that Cartwright, while fleeing from police, threw a loaded AR-15 rifle into nearby bushes.

He was later arrested at his residence at 44 St Lucia Crescent, where officers said he was found sweating profusely in his bedroom.

Janet Munnings and Jacklyn Burrows prosecuted the case, while Stanley Rolle represented Cartwright.



