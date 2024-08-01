Family upset as police yet to classify man’s death

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE cousin of a 19-year-old barber killed after a traffic incident last month said relatives are frustrated by how long it is taking police to classify the man’s death.

Jamesly Richmond was riding his motorbike when he was reportedly struck by a vehicle. He was found badly injured on the road on June 23 and died on June 25 in the Princess Margaret Hospital. His motorbike was not found at the scene.

His cousin, Jacques Israel, said his family has not been updated about the investigation surrounding Richmond’s death.

Mr Israel worked with Richmond at Young Kings Cutz Barbershop. Since his cousin’s death, he has been coping by watching videos of them together to reminisce about when Richmond was alive.

“I still got to be patient because they’re the ones doing their job, at least so they say,” he said, referring to police. “So, it’s kind of frustrating because how someone just dies, and then y’all don’t know nothing? That don’t make sense.”

Mr Israel said the family hadn’t heard from the police since the week after the incident. He does not know whether police have searched for camera footage or visited the scene where his cousin was found.

Chief Superintendent of Police Anthon Rahming said yesterday that the matter is a death investigation. He said police have not classified it because they are still investigating.

He said police couldn’t say whether the traffic incident was intentional or unintentional.