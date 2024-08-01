FNM: No urgency over police probe

‘The police cannot investigate itself, they need oversight’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard accused the Davis administration of showing a “lack of urgency” in securing the public’s trust in the Royal Bahamas Police Force amid an alleged corruption probe.

He said the administration has not outlined a process that assures the public the RBPF’s investigation into matters related to voice notes released earlier this month is robust enough. He said the public’s trust in the critical law enforcement agency has been shaken.

“The police cannot investigate itself,” he said. “The police itself needs oversight.”

His comment came after Oral Roberts, a man linked to November’s $1.5m robbery of a bank security car, was killed in Fox Hill on Tuesday, the third man connected to that crime to be murdered.

No direct link between Roberts’ death and the bank heist has been established, but the killing unsettled residents and sparked widespread commentary and speculation.

The heist is the subject of voice notes that purport to capture a quid-pro-quo arrangement involving two murdered men, a lawyer and a senior police officer who has taken leave as police investigate the matter.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has said the Security and Intelligence Branch of the police force is investigating the matter. Police have sought help from the United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police but have not confirmed whether that body agreed to help.

Mr Pintard said yesterday that the government could appoint a tribunal to spearhead investigations.

“Witnesses and bystanders have made startling allegations that this latest murder may be connected to an incident at the centre of an ongoing investigation into corruption within the RBPF and beyond,” he said in a statement.

“The government’s lack of urgency and engagement in establishing a transparent process to investigate this matter is shaking public confidence in law enforcement, policymakers, and the entire criminal justice system. Three suspects in a major crime have died violently, but the Davis administration is silent as a mouse as public scrutiny intensifies.”

Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith, two men killed in May and January, were suspects in the November robbery discussed on the voice notes, but they were not charged with a crime.

Oral Roberts and his co-accused were charged in November with stealing more than $1m from the bank security car at an airport.

Roberts’ mother, Mizpah Roberts, claimed police questioned him last week as part of their probe into the leaked voice notes. She claimed he told her police had warned him not to speak to other police officers.