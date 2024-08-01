Four people, including a teen, charged with gun and ammo possession - two granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER broke down in tears after her son was remanded to prison yesterday for a gun charge.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Shaka Johnson, 42, Letario Mackey, 19, Dianna Mackey, 42, and a 16-year-old defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, on pos- session of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The defendants were allegedly found with a black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition at a Palm Breeze Estates residence on July 29.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected to Johnson’s bail, saying his spousal permit had expired, making him a potential flight risk. ASP McKenzie also objected to Letario Mackey’s bail, saying he was being monitored for a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The judge remanded Mackey and Johnson to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their bail hearing on Friday.

The remaining two defendants were granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties each. They must also sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday and Friday by 6pm.

They will also return to court on Friday for information on the trial date.