GB businesswoman first Bahamian to receive Pilot International’s Lifetime Achievement Award

GRAND Bahama businesswoman Deborah Archer is the first Bahamian recipient of Pilot International’s Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her 45 years of service to the organisation.

Pilot International president Holly Baker presented her with the prestigious award at their annual convention in Denver, Colorado, earlier this month.

In the 102 years since Pilot International was founded, she is the eighth person to be honored.

“It was a humbling experience to have been presented with this Lifetime Achievement Award; never in my wildest dream did I think I would have gotten this,” Mrs Archer said.

“Eight pilots have received this award and to be counted with them is truly an honour.”

Deborah Archer served as the former president of the Pilot Club of Lucaya in Grand Bahama. She was the first Bahamian elected to serve as President of Pilot International from 2008 to 2009.

“I do what I do because I love working hard in the community with my club, district, and for Pilot International,” she said. “Having been a member for 45 years, it has truly been a part of my life.”

Mrs Archer is not only well-known for her hard work with Pilot in Grand Bahama. She is the daughter of the late former co-chairman and president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Sir Albert Miller.

She recalled the moment when the award was presented, and hints about the recipient were revealed.

“I was not sure and I kept saying, who can it be? And when they were describing my favourite flower, the Calla Lily, I said, that could be me,” she said. “They said a special package was being delivered, and when I turned around, there was my husband, my co-pilot, and my grandson. So, truly a lot of thought went into it.”

“She brought The Bahamas many firsts when she became president in 2008, and we now are celebrating the first Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in her,” said Pilot District Governor Toni Hudson-Bannister.

Ms Bannister said Mrs Archer is an inspiration to many in the district. “I am governor and she sponsored me into this club and has been a mentor to me on this journey,” she said.