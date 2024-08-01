If there is nothing to hide Scotland Yard should lead

EDITOR, The Tribune.

DID the Commissioner advise of the arrival of Scotland Yard or at the very least announce when they will arrive?

Scotland Yard should run the investigation. Any other suggestion reeks of cover up. It seems the intended approach suggested in the media by the police will lead to suppression of facts and will lead to a severely limited scope from any international assistance. In short, the Commissioner and the PM are playing games. If there’s nothing to hide and they are truly wanting to be transparent (which we know they’re not), Scotland Yard should lead the investigation with the police totally hands off.





To have the local police investigate the local police is a sick joke. You will never get to the truth and nothing of substance will be shared with the people. This is a huge issue. I trust the media will keep their eyes on this matter and push for answers for the country.

CONCERNED CITIZEN

Nassau,

July 30, 2024.