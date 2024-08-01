Man fined $5,000 for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $5,000 after he was found with a significant amount of drugs earlier this week.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Prescott Williams, 29, on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Williams was found with 2.5oz of marijuana on July 30 In New Providence.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. If he fails to pay his fine, he will face a three-month prison sentence.

Another man was fined $250 for a separate drug charge.

Magistrate Whyms also arraigned Geovany Octavien, 23, and Brandon Pinder, 28, on possession of dangerous drugs.

Octavien was found with 11 grams of marijuana on July 28.

While Octavien pleaded guilty to the charge, his co-accused entered a not-guilty plea. The charge against Pinder was withdrawn.

After admitting to having a drug problem, Octavien was ordered to attend six months of drug counselling or risk one month in prison.

Failing to pay his fine would also incur a one-month prison term.

Octavien will return to court on February 5, 2025.

Alphonso Lewis represented the defendants in both matters.