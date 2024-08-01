‘We’ll help’ says Cooper over sandals shutdown

AFTER Sandals Emerald Bay announced plans yesterday to temporarily close this month, Tourism Minister Chester Cooper said efforts will be made to redeploy as many employees to other Sandals properties as possible while “dozens” of workers will be retained to manage the facility.

“We will do all we can in providing support to help the affected workers to transition,” Mr Cooper, the MP for Exuma and Raged Island, said in a statement yesterday.

Sandals Emerald Bay will temporarily close its operations on august 15 to facilitate its redevelopment. Construction will last between six and eight months and generate some 400 jobs, according to the resort, which plans to embark on an estimated $100m transformation to become Beaches Exuma.

Sandals said the temporary closure is necessary to protect staff and visitors’ safety.

“The new Beaches Exuma will include an evolved configuration of rooms with multi-bedroom villas, suites and connecting rooms, as well as undergo upgrades to its 12 restaurants and culinary offerings, the development of an all-new Kids Camp, splash deck, and much more, while tapping into entirely new adventure opportunities for families,” Sandals Resorts International said in a statement yesterday.

“When it opens, the new Beaches Exuma will offer a premier experience while also retaining beloved amenities such as the full-service Red Lane Spa and access to the Greg Norman-designed 18-hole Emerald Bay golf course.”

The move will affect some 425 workers employed at the resort.

“During the temporary closure, dozens of employees will be retained to secure and manage the facility,” Mr Cooper said. “Efforts will be made to redeploy as many workers as possible to other Sandals properties. In fact, one on ones started this afternoon and will continue for the next two days on options the company is offering, including skeleton crews and transfers to Turks and Caicos Islands properties for experience.”

He said current employees will be given top consideration for employment at Beaches Exuma when it opens, and a job fair will be held on August 9.

He added that people requiring help accessing NIB benefits should apply at the job fair or the Team-Cooper Office in Exuma.

“Though our island will experience a temporary disruption, the investment is a significant one for our community,” he said. “Exuma has seen substantial economic growth in the last several years, with virtually all Exumians who want to work able to find an opportunity to do so.”

“Beaches Exuma will add to our islands’ success, employing more than 850 people and significantly boosting local employment and family-focused entrepreneurial opportunities.