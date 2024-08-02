Albany New Year's Eve sex assault case dismissed

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

SPENCER CHARRINGTON, son of Albany top executive Peter Charrington, had sexual assault charges dismissed on Friday stemming from an alleged incident at a Moulin Rouge New Year’s Eve party at the resort.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Charrington on indecent assault.

Mr Charrington was accused of groping Philippe Gagnon’s spouse during a party at the resort at 1.30am on January 1.

Mr Gagnon was formerly accused of slapping Mr Charrington in the aftermath of this incident before his charge of causing harm (minor) were withdrawn in June.

Mr Charrington broke down in tears when he heard the charge against Mr Gagnon were dropped.

While Mr Charrington pleaded not guilty to the offense, the complainant in the matter came forward to drop the charges resulting in the case against the defendant being withdrawn.