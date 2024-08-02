American fined for defrauding sandals resort of over $10,000

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
AN American man was fined $5,000 yesterday after admitting to defrauding the Sandals Resort on Cable Beach of over $10,000 earlier this week.
Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest arraigned Elhadj Bah, 23, on two counts of possession of a
forged document, uttering a forged document and credit by fraud.
Bah reportedly used fake American Express and US Bank cards to defraud Sandals of $10,693.46 on July 30.
After pleading guilty, the defendant was told to pay his fine or risk a one-year prison sentence.
He was also ordered to fully reimburse the complainant or face an additional one-year prison term.
