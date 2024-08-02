Bahamas consul in New York donates $50k of medical supplies to PHA

By Jade Russell

Tribune staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Consul General in New York donated over $50,000 worth of medical supplies to the Public Hospital Authority.

The supplies included personal protective gear like surgical masks, head covers, gowns, goggles and shoe covers.

The handover ceremony for the donations was held at the critical care block of Princess Margaret Hospital yesterday.

Leroy Major, Bahamas Counsel General of New York, said the donation was facilitated through an anonymous partner.

Kele Issacs, deputy managing director of PHA, said the medical items will have a significant impact.

“The items received are critical to our ongoing efforts to safeguard healthcare professionals and patients,” he said. “In these unprecedented times, the importance of such contributions cannot be overstated. The supplies you have provided are more than just equipment. They are a vital part of the frontline defence, in enabling our medical teams to continue their work with the confidence that they are well protected.”