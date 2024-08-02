Can we trust our medical sector?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THERE is a web of collusion and corruption attached to the medical health-pharmaceutical sector where private corporations owned by many wealthy players in society are protected by various oversight bodies within and of our governments. Can we hold private and governmental officials responsible and accountable for the management of this medical escapades?

Long wait times for those seeking medical assistance yet our governments curtail hiring needed staff.

Publicly needed defibrillators purchased by the public sector and directed to the private sectors usage.

Escalating number of medications delisted and not paid for by public insurance.

The very ownership by someone of the systems failings during and proceeding the pandemic. Transparency is non existent and accountability falls uponthe legality of legislative privilege and protection. Sure we can complain, and surely the Ombudsman is listening, but pointing our a lack of accountability, wrong doing and hidden agenda’s seems hollow when the very people who are suppose to be representing us are some how involved in continual and escalating cover ups.

How can we trust any members of management within the corporate and public sector? Trust is found when what is before us is transparent and viewed by all. That simply does not

happen. Far too many in the corporate and public sector spend a great deal of time covering their collective asses, making decisions in the dark, or not making any decisions at all for fear of judicial retribution in the future.

“Every decision you make reflects your evaluation of who you are”, says M Williamson. So who are these corporate and public officials making decisions that affect each of us, our environments, financial status and health status?

Know who you vote for, who you do business with and most importantly who supplies you with the necessities of life.

STEVEN KASZAB

Bradford, Ontario July 31, 2024.



