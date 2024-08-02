Capital fast becoming a derelict town

EDITOR, The Tribune.

GREETINGS Bahamas, and editor, with this one, I write with a heavy heart and being a fair-minded individual, I think that those like-minded readers of your premier paper, would agree that things, conditions, look very bleak, perhaps bleaker, than any other time in our dispensation and expressly under the good graces of our Lord, but why?

And for your readers may be asking what his point is, why does he behave this way?

Because, it appears that little to no attention is being directed on the social decadences, the slow but methodical (how strikingly similar were the appearances in all of the over-the-hill public), the decaying neighbourhoods, quickly becoming slums, I know many of you don’t want to hear it, but something is responsible for what though?

But editor, someone must say it, these factors were so blaring, evident that it is really hard not to see the enormous decline, whilst there were many in the political arena, playing politics (to the detriment of an entire people, why though)? The island of New Providence (the heart of commerce), is fast becoming a derelict town (as the nation’s leaders were frequently busy jet setting around the globe) at the dismay of Bahamian people, who have all right to say how their money is to be spent, but guess what?

The trips continued unabated but should it matter to them, after all they were now rich and could care less were the sentiments of many Bahamians and as Father God has said, never mind what they (politicians), tell you, checked their actions?

Father God has also said that the US will be going to war, and there will be no food in the land? Suggested that we Bahamians were to stockpile food water, suspending the people’s money, does it matter? And so, what accounts for this were queries that those with specialised knowledge have been asking? The perceptions of these people who were very quick to notice the deficiencies, structural carnages, and materially understanding things? Those highbrow, having serious intellectual tastes have arrived at the characterisation, the depiction of these anomalies, axiomatic self evident, inter alia, but how come and no it is not politics, but the survivability of Bahamians?

Editor, somehow I am getting a cold wave in the spirit, don’t think that those so inclined were able to take it, so I move on to conclude.

In conclusion, there were times when we get so caught up, that we lose sight of where and what we ought to be about, but when you have all of these neighbourhoods experiencing the same downward trend, does weigh heavily, negatively on many facets the of the human experience, their psyche (mindset), it also causes the feeling of hopelessness, helplessness, despair, leading to any manner of lawlessness and when it needs not just too much in the way of the money in the public treasury belonging to Bahamian people, to allow this ungodly slide.

Finally, I am concerned because not only is this the only country I have known, but my children and grandchildren will have to call this place home. I trust it, but if something is not done quickly, there is a real possibility that we can become boat people, seeking another country to live, who is to blame becomes clearer I think?

In my opinion, anytime that resources air mark for the sustenance of people, is intercepted and exported out the country in greater preponderance of it not being secured in the country, the citizenry have less, and less of a chance in making good on what God has intended that they have, period. I call on the Powers That Be, to take a commonsense approach to this whole question, and realise that the Bahamian Government is not responsible for resolving the strife in the Republic of Haiti (and for we sympathised, but much of what is occur- ring there, were by their own making going back to the 15th century, and they have still not gotten their act-together, when is enough, ought to be considered enough)? Or any other Caribbean countries for that matter?

Your duty is to the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an Island nation nestled in the North Atlantic Ocean and let it be known that we were not a Caribbean country, never was, and never will be, amen.

FRANK GILBERT

Nassau,

July 29 2024.



