Darville defends PM’s ‘personal choice’ for US medical treatment

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr. Michael Darville said Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis' decision to travel to the United States to undergo treatment for sciatica was a “personal choice”.

He said the prime minister has a daughter who is a physician, adding it is a “family matter”.

“It doesn't take away from the fact that the surgery could have been done in The Bahamas,” Dr Darville said.

“I don't think it's an issue. It's a personal choice, and they made the choice. It was a good choice and the surgery was successful."

"He came back in the country with less pain, there's a recovery period, and so we're going to be watching him very closely as he conducts his duties that he don't get over excited with the activity.”

However, he maintained the doctors in The Bahamas are “ very competent”.

Mr Davis returned to The Bahamas on Wednesday after undergoing surgery abroad for compression of his sciatic nerve.

The Cleveland Clinic says sciatica involves irritation, inflammation, pinching, or compression that affects one or more nerves running down the lower back and into the legs. The condition is not considered serious, but severe cases require surgery.

Mr Davis had reportedly battled sciatica for a few months and suffered excruciating pain in one of his legs when he stood.

The health minister said he will keep an eye on the prime minister as he recovers.

“I know this weekend is the Cat Island homecoming, and you know he likes to dance, so I'm more than likely will be there with him. As he begin to dance I'll say, ‘I know that it's good to be here, but you know, you have to be mindful of the situation’. So he's recovering. The surgery was successful. He's in good spirits.”