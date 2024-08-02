Ex-FNM minister praises Nygard

Former chairman Collie and broadcaster Mackey give references to court

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Free National Movement chairman Sidney Collie was one of two Bahamians who wrote glowing character references for Peter Nygard, encouraging a Toronto, Canada, judge to be lenient when sentencing the former fashion mogul for sexual assault.

Nygard, who is expected to be sentenced today, was convicted in November of four counts of sexual assault in the first of several criminal trials he will face for his alleged treatment of women in multiple countries across several decades.

Mr Collie, a former Cabinet minister and the ambassador of The Bahamas to the United States from 2017 to 2021, wrote a letter dated December 1, 2023, in support of Nygard, according to documents The Tribune obtained.

“The name Peter Nygard is synonymous with philanthropy, community engagement and youth and sports across the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for more than two decades,” he wrote. “I am aware that this statement will be used for Mr Nygard’s sentencing on four counts of sexual assault.”

Mr Collie said he witnessed Nygard's scholarship cash-strapped sailors participating in annual Family Island regattas.

“However, one of Mr Nygard’s singular and most compelling contribution to the growth and develop- ment of The Bahamas, has been his sponsorship and continued financial support for the youth of the country,” he said.

He added that Nygard was known to financially support local churches, NGOs and small community events throughout the country.

“Notwithstanding Mr Nygard’s present predicament, he is a man with a good heart who has a record of well-doing in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said. “Without reservation, I prevail upon this honourable court to exercise its direction in Mr Nygard’s favour by tempering its right with leniency.”

Mr Collie declined to discuss his letter when The Tribune contacted him yesterday.

In 2016, he distanced himself from Nygard while running for FNM chairman after Rodney Moncur, his challenger, questioned his connections to Nygard.

He told The Tribune in 2016 that he did legal work for Nygard in 2008 to petition the Ingraham administration for a crown

land lease, but Nygard fired him after he refused to sue the government for denying his application. He said his connection to Nygard lasted less than a month and that he had “never seen the man since or had any reason to”.

Likewise, after the press reported in 2017 that Nygard had sent money to a Bank of America account belonging to then Cabinet minister Shane Gibson, Mr Collie said in a press statement: “While Bahamians struggle to put food on the table, Shane Gibson is receiving payments from an eccentric foreign billionaire.”

Veteran sports broadcaster Carlos Mackey also wrote a reference letter for Nygard, saying: “His heart is bigger than Sambo the Whale.”

He listed several examples of Nygard donating to youth sports causes and said Nygard paid for all of his medical expenses when he was diagnosed with cancer in April 2011.

“Over the years I have known Peter, I have only seen him treat the many women who were in and out of his life with the greatest respect,” he wrote. “I have also never seen Peter behave inappropriately with girls under 18 years old. Personally, I know Peter to be a gentleman with a wonderful heart full of love and care for others. Without reservation, I humbly ask this honourable court to consider my letter when sentencing Peter.”

Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Nygard to 15 years in prison.