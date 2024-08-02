Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentence delayed to September

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard requested to speak during court proceedings today for his sentencing on four counts of sexual assault but later changed his mind after speaking with his lawyer.

The court judge granted a motion by Nygard’s lawyer to delay sentencing when court proceedings resumed via Zoom on Friday morning. The delay was requested over concerns one of the prosecutors was unable to attend today's meeting.

The matter was adjourned to September 9 at 10am.

Nygard requested to speak after the new date was announced; however, the court judge asked Nygard’s lawyer if she would like an opportunity to speak with her client before doing so, to which she accepted.

After the private conversation with his lawyer, Nygard chose not to speak during his appearance in court via Zoom. He could be seen lying in bed wearing orange clothing with several brown paper bags on a nearby table.

Last month, prosecutors in Canada requested that the former Lyford Cay resident receive a 15-year prison sentence on four counts of sexual assault convictions.

On Friday, a court judge said Nygard's sentencing “will happen”. The judge added that Nygard will be required to appear in person on September 9.