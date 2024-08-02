Four years jail for man who admitted to having loaded gun in home

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to four years in prison after he admitted to having a loaded gun in his home on Lincoln Blvd last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Wellington Wright Jr, aka “Wellington Sands”, 30, Renuso Knowles, 34, on possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The pair faced additional charges of three counts of possession of ammunition alongside David Bain Jr, 29.

Bain and Wright faced a shared charge of possession of dangerous drug with intent to supply.

The defendants were reportedly found with a black and silver Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition at their home on Lincoln Blvd on July 30.

Later that same day the defendants were allegedly found with an additional 9mm round and 21 .380 rounds of ammunition.

Finally, on July 31, Wright and Bain were found with a substantial quantity of marijuana.

While Wright was the sole defendant to plead guilty to the charges, the remaining defendants pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

Wright was sentenced to 48 months in prison for the gun charges and must pay a $600 fine for the drug charge or risk an additional six months in prison.

The remaining defendants were granted $7,500 bail each and are expected to return to court on October 16.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as prosecutor.