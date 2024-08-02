Man accused of stealing two gas tanks worth $1,000

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of property last week.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Tyrone Woodside, 65, on stealing and receiving yesterday.

Woodside allegedly stole Raymond Wiklund’s two $930 100lb gas tanks on July 25 in New Providence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution raised no objections to his bail, which was granted to him for $2,000 with one or two sureties.

Woodside must sign in at his local police station on the first Monday of every month.

His trial begins on September 17.