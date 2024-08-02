Man granted bail in housebreaking, stealing case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of breaking into a home in Pinewood Gardens and stealing a motorcycle earlier this year.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Aramandize Armbrister, 18, on housebreaking, stealing and receiving.

Armbrister allegedly broke into the residence of Troy Bethel and stole his 2022 green and black Kawasaki Off Road dirt bike valued at $4,50 between March 22 and 23.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant’s bail was set at $7,000 with one or two sureties.

Armbrister returns to court for trial on October 17.