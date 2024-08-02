Olympic focus turns to track and field, and our Bahamian athletes

ALL eyes are on Bahamian athletes this weekend as the Olympics kicks into high gear.

Track and field events are under way, as well as swimming events.

Already, one swimmer, Lamar Taylor, has set a new national record in the men’s 100m, in 48.84 seconds. His time was not enough to reach the semi-final, but he still did the nation proud.

In today’s Tribune, you can also read about some of the first-time Olympians taking part in the competition.

The Olympics has an ability to lift and inspire unlike any other international tournament.

Our athletes have shone over the years, bringing home more medals than a nation of our size might expect.

Those who have brought home gold, silver or bronze have been feted as national heroes, inspiring the next generation to follow in their footsteps.

So we wish this weekend’s competitors well as they take to the track or the pool.

By the time you read this, Ken Mullings will have had his first events in the decathlon.

Charisma Taylor will challenge in the triple jump today.

Then there is the mixed 4x400m qualifying round.

Then bring on Saturday, with Rhanihka Gibbs in the pool, Mullings back in the decathlon and Taylor again in the final if she advances.

Wanya McCoy and Terrence Jones take to the track in the men’s 100m preliminaries.

Then on Sunday Antoine Andrews and Steven Gardiner join the mix in the 100m hurdles and 400m respectively.

Each of these athletes has worked hard to reach this stage. Even being here is a success. But they give us dreams of more.

We raise our voices to cheer them on. And to will them one step faster, one stroke further, one jump harder.

From The Bahamas to Paris, we wish you well, our athletes. And we will follow you as you give your best.

•• •

A reminder to readers that our next edition will be on Tuesday, after the holiday weekend. We wish our readers and our advertisers an enjoyable break. See you Tuesday.