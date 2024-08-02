Virgin Atlantic to cancel Bahamas route next year

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

VIRGIN Atlantic will stop flying to The Bahamas early next year, two years after introducing flights in response to “real demand”.

The airline’s final flight will be on February 23. Meanwhile, it will increase its flights to Barbados and Antigua.

The airline told the Travel Trade gazette that its decision followed a review of its destinations and reflected a desire to optimise its network.

“We’re very sorry for the disappointment caused to our customers flying to The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, and anyone booked to travel on these routes from February 24 and February 22, respectively, will be contacted with their options,” the airline said.

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper and other top Ministry of Tourism officials did not respond to requests for comment up to press time.

In November 2021, Virgin Atlantic began twice-weekly services to The Bahamas from London’s Heathrow Airport.

Juha Jarvinen, the company’s chief commercial officer, said at the time: “We couldn’t be more excited to add The Bahamas to our ever-expanding portfolio of Caribbean destinations. We are seeing a real demand from our customers for luxury holidays in the sun, with Brits keen to escape on their next adventure after a difficult year.”

In October, The Nassau Guardian reported that Virgin Atlantic was increasing its flights to The Bahamas to three per week in response to demand.