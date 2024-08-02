With Emancipation Day around the corner, fight for reparations to be renewed

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AS the country prepares to recognise Emancipation Day, a committee aiming to secure reparations for injustices related to slavery and colonialism said The Bahamas has not stopped supporting the cause and will renew its efforts.

“The new director general, DG Ali, has made it known that reparations is an important issue for her and on her agenda and so we’re just trying to work together to bring awareness around the reparation issue and also let it be known that this is not just a national movement but that it’s a visual movement and a worldwide movement,” said Niambi Hall-Campbell, chair of the committee.

Dr Hall-Campbell participated in a motorcade yesterday organised by the Rastafarian community to highlight Emancipation Day and the reparations fight.

Her committee will host a press conference today about its relaunch. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, “The reparations committee was formed in 2013 as a member state of the CARICOM Reparations Committee to advocate for reparations against former colonial states for the crimes against humanity, in regards to the transatlantic slave trade and the genocide of the original inhabitants of these islands.”

Rastafarian Priest Rithmond McKinney said the motorcade aimed to raise awareness about issues relevant to Emancipation Day.

He said reparations, to him, means “repair and restore”.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be monetary alone,” he said.