‘ZNS Olympics broadcast failure inexcusable’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement said ZNS’s failure to secure the rights to broadcast the Olympics is inexcusable.

ZNS’s general manager, Clint Watson, told The Tribune on Monday the company is not broadcasting the event this year because it could not afford the rights.

He said the rights cost $800,000 this year, more than double the rate in 2021.

Former Youth, Sports, and Culture Iram Lewis and FNM vice chairman Denarii Rolle in a statement on Wednesday: “It’s a sad day when ZNS — The Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas — cannot afford to feature the Olympic games by their general manager’s admission.” “This global showcase of talent from around the world is held every four years. It’s a time when countries unite to celebrate the success of those carrying their flags and banners to the world.”

“Whenever The Bahamas achieves a medal, we proudly proclaim that we have won the entire Olympics, and rightfully so; this small but mighty nation ranks #1 in medal count per capita under one million on the Olympic stage.”

“There can be no excuse why our main media outlet cannot showcase our athletes on the world’s biggest sports stage! Bahamians had to resort to viewing alternative outlets to witness swimmer Lamar Taylor make history by winning his heat with a new Bahamian National Record.”

“We call on the government to fix it. It is not too late. Take it from the travel budget that increases yearly. Take it from the fees for consultants that increase yearly.”

“You took money from the disabled community with no hesitation or explanation. You travelled to Bermuda on the backs of the Bahamian people with no hesitation or explanation. We need that same zeal now for our athletes to be featured. After all, ZNS is the “People’s Station!’

“A genuine and caring government would have ensured, even if it was budgeted yearly, that the necessary funding was set aside until this year to avoid what we deem a tragedy and an insult to Bahamians everywhere, but most importantly, our athletes in Paris.”

The Olympics is also not being shown on Our TV. A Cable Bahamas representative told The Tribune the company would send a press statement about this but never did.