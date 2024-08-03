Former Prime Minister Perry Christie in hospital

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie is in hospital, though his family say he is in "good spirits".

Statements were issued on Saturday by both Mr Christie's family through his social media and by Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis.

Mr Christie's family said: "The Christie family remains encouraged by the outpouring of love and support for former Prime Minister Perry Gladstone Christie. Mr Christie is currently hospitalised and undergoing further tests. He is in good spirits and maintains his usual optimism.

"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has sent well wishes and prayers during this time. Your kindness means the world to us.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Mr Davis sent wellwishes on behalf of him and his wife Ann Marie, saying: "Ann and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to former Prime Minister Perry Christie. We are encouraged by his strength and wish him a swift and full recovery. Our support and best wishes are with him and his family during this time."