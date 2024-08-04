Andrews shines as he reaches semifinals



By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net



PARIS, France: Antoine Andrews made his debut at the Olympic Games an impressive one on Sunday with a second place in his heats to qualify for the semifinal.

Andrews, the first of two Bahamians to compete in the Stade de France on day four of the track and fieldlcompetition, clocked 13.43 seconds in the 110m hurdles to trail Zhuoyi Xu from China, the winner of heat three in 13.40.

At the end of the five heats combined, Andrews earned the 14th spot for the semifinal, scheduled for day seven on Wednesday. The final will run the next day on Thursday.

"I felt pretty good. This was my first ever Olympics, so to come here and to make it to the semifinals is a blessing,'' said Andrews, the 21-year-old Texas Tech sophomore, who came into the games with a personal best of 13.34.

American Grant Holloway went in with the fastest qualifying time of 13.01 in winning the last of the five heats. Andrews said he has nothing to lose and everything to gain as he heads into the semis.



























