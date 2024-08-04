UPDATED: Gardiner withdraws from title defence with "injury"

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





PARIS, France: Co-flag bearer Steven Gardiner reportedly suffered an "injury" to his left ankle on Sunday during his warm up for the opening rounds of the men's 400 metres and will not be able to defend his Olympic title.

Just as the rest of his competitors entered the Stade de France for the start of heat three, the announcers said there was a big announcement that "Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas has withdrawn".

The announcement came as a shocker to those in attendance at the games, including the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Bahamas Olympic Committee, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations and the media.

Reports came to The Tribune that Gardiner was in the warm up track, went through his warm up, but when the final call was made, he didn't show up.

However, it was reported that "he's in distress whether pain or discomfort. Won't know until an examination is done".

Claude Bryan, chief executive officer of "On Time Management," Gardiner's agents, confirmed that Gardiner had some issues around his left ankle and the tendon in that area.

"He and his team had worked around the clock the past two weeks trying to get him in a state of ready for the title defense," Bryant said.

"We would be remiss to not thank his medical team, including Dr Mueller and his staff, Dr Jennifer Davis, who, despite the handicap of no accreditation, made tremendous personal sacrifice to the cause. His coaches led by Gary Evans exercised patience and prudence throughout.

"Last but unquestionably not least his primary sponsor Adidas who went above and beyond to try to get him on the track."

Bryant said whilst greatly disappointed, Gardiner wishes the other 400m entrants the very best and asks his fans globally to continue to pray and support him.

BOC's president Romell Knowles said it's unfortunate what happened to Gardiner.

"While I don't have information on Stevie's withdrawal, I know that Stevie loves his country and wanted nothing more than to represent his country," Knowles said.

"I can only imagine. Stevie and his camp must be devastated. The turn of events was not what we hoped for or expected. I ask that we pray for Stevie's recovery and mental being."

BAAA's president, Drumeco Archer, who is also in Paris, issued a brief statement.

"What happened to Stevie breaks all of our hearts," he wrote. "We await an official communication from his coaches, management and medical team. May God continue to bless him and Team Bahamas."

Gardiner, who won the title in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, appeared to be in fine shape coming into the games. There was no indication of any injuries or anything, although he didn't speak to the media here.

Gardiner, who carried the flag with world indoor 60m hurdles record holder Devynne Charlton during the official opening ceremonies on Friday, was the latest marquee athlete to withdraw from competition.

Jamaica's two top stars here, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the semifinals of the 100m and Shericka Jackson didn't show up for the heats of the women's 200m to defend her title.

The jury is still out on what is going on here in Paris.