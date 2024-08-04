OLYMPICS 2024: When to watch Bahamians in action

With the final week of competition all set, here's how members of Team Bahamas will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France:
Monday, August 5
5:55 am - Shaunae Miller-Uibo in women's 400m heats.
1:55 pm - Wanya McCoy and Ian Kerr in the men's 200m heats.
Tuesday, August 6
1:35 pm - Steven Gardiner, men's 400m semifinals.
Wednesday, August 7
4:05 am - Donald Thomas, men's high jump qualifying round.
4:15am - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Cartwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100m hurdles heats.
4:25 am - Rhema Otabor, women's javelin qualifying round.
1:05 pm - Antoine Andrews, men's 110m hurdles semi-final.
2:02 pm - Wanya McCoy and Ian Kerr, men's 200m semifinals, if they advance.
2:45 pm - Shaunae Miller-Uibo, women's 400m semi final.
3:20 pm - Steven Gardiner, men's 400m final, if he advances.
Thursday, August 8
2:30 pm - Wayna McCoy and Ian Kerr, men's 200m final, if they advance.
3:45 pm - Antoine Andrews, men's 110m hurdles final, if he advances.
Friday, August 9
2 pm - Shaunae Miller-Uibo, women's 400m final, if she advances.
2:05 pm - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Caertwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100m hurdles semi-finals, if they advance.
Saturday, August 10
1 pm - Donald Thomas, men's high jump final, if he advances.
1:30 pm - Rhema Otabor, women's javelin final, if she advances.
1:35 pm - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Cartwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100 hurdles, if they advance.
