OLYMPICS 2024: When to watch Bahamians in action



With the final week of competition all set, here's how members of Team Bahamas will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France:

Monday, August 5

5:55 am - Shaunae Miller-Uibo in women's 400m heats.

1:55 pm - Wanya McCoy and Ian Kerr in the men's 200m heats.

Tuesday, August 6

1:35 pm - Steven Gardiner, men's 400m semifinals.

Wednesday, August 7

4:05 am - Donald Thomas, men's high jump qualifying round.

4:15am - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Cartwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100m hurdles heats.

4:25 am - Rhema Otabor, women's javelin qualifying round.

1:05 pm - Antoine Andrews, men's 110m hurdles semi-final.

2:02 pm - Wanya McCoy and Ian Kerr, men's 200m semifinals, if they advance.

2:45 pm - Shaunae Miller-Uibo, women's 400m semi final.

3:20 pm - Steven Gardiner, men's 400m final, if he advances.

Thursday, August 8

2:30 pm - Wayna McCoy and Ian Kerr, men's 200m final, if they advance.

3:45 pm - Antoine Andrews, men's 110m hurdles final, if he advances.

Friday, August 9

2 pm - Shaunae Miller-Uibo, women's 400m final, if she advances.

2:05 pm - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Caertwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100m hurdles semi-finals, if they advance.

Saturday, August 10

1 pm - Donald Thomas, men's high jump final, if he advances.

1:30 pm - Rhema Otabor, women's javelin final, if she advances.

1:35 pm - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Cartwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100 hurdles, if they advance.



























