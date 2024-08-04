0

OLYMPICS 2024: When to watch Bahamians in action

Shaunae Miller-Uibo celebrates after she anchored The Bahamas’ mixed 4 x 400 metre relay team to victory on Sunday night during the BTC World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

As of Sunday, August 4, 2024


With the final week of competition all set, here's how members of Team Bahamas will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France:

Monday, August 5

5:55 am - Shaunae Miller-Uibo in women's 400m heats.

1:55 pm - Wanya McCoy and Ian Kerr in the men's 200m heats.

Tuesday, August 6

1:35 pm - Steven Gardiner, men's 400m semifinals.

Wednesday, August 7

4:05 am - Donald Thomas, men's high jump qualifying round.

4:15am - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Cartwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100m hurdles heats.

4:25 am - Rhema Otabor, women's javelin qualifying round.

1:05 pm - Antoine Andrews, men's 110m hurdles semi-final.

2:02 pm - Wanya McCoy and Ian Kerr, men's 200m semifinals, if they advance.

2:45 pm - Shaunae Miller-Uibo, women's 400m semi final.

3:20 pm - Steven Gardiner, men's 400m final, if he advances.

Thursday, August 8

2:30 pm - Wayna McCoy and Ian Kerr, men's 200m final, if they advance.

3:45 pm - Antoine Andrews, men's 110m hurdles final, if he advances.

Friday, August 9

2 pm - Shaunae Miller-Uibo, women's 400m final, if she advances.

2:05 pm - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Caertwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100m hurdles semi-finals, if they advance.

Saturday, August 10

1 pm - Donald Thomas, men's high jump final, if he advances.

1:30 pm - Rhema Otabor, women's javelin final, if she advances.

1:35 pm - Devynne Charlton, Denisha Cartwright and Charisma Taylor, women's 100 hurdles, if they advance.








